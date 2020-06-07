Beaten in Uganda, abused in the UK: John Sentamu’s long struggle against injustice | UK news

John Sentamu tells the story of strolling in to guide an meeting at a main faculty in London when he was Bishop of Stepney: “As I entered the faculty corridor, a toddler from the nursery class, who had by no means seen a bishop sporting a cope and mitre, piped up and stated, ‘Is that God?’ His close to neighbour angrily replied, ‘No, it’s Desmond Tutu!’

Today, the Church of England loses considered one of its strongest, prophetic and joyous voices as Archbishop John Sentamu, the 97th Archbishop of York, retires on the week of his 71st birthday after 15 years as the C of E’s second in command. The journey from Uganda to York, through Cambridge, London and Birmingham, has been marked by a rare contribution to the life and religion of each church and nation.

In the midst of nationwide debates on racism, inequality and brutality, few in the institution can declare to have the expertise of standing as much as injustice and paying the value in the means Sentamu has carried out. As a excessive courtroom choose in Uganda and opponent of the regime of Idi Amin, Sentamu refused to miss the crimes of considered one of Amin’s household. Defying an order to ship a not responsible verdict, he was arrested, and badly overwhelmed in a jail cell, subsequently describing the expertise as “being kicked around like human football”. He suffered extreme inside accidents and acquired the final rites from Keith Sutton, an English priest and later Bishop of Lichfield, who organized to smuggle Sentamu and his spouse, Margaret, out of Uganda upon his launch from jail in 1973.

As an archbishop, Sentamu’s priorities have included the renewal of discipleship in the church, advocacy for the poor and the want for a residing wage, funding in younger folks and equipping the church to rediscover its confidence in speaking about Jesus. Combined with this have been public acts which have sought to attract consideration to injustice and spotlight its cures.

In church phrases, Sentamu has been a moderniser whose relationship with the establishment he has served so faithfully has not all the time been simple. In Birmingham, he reviewed staffing, clergy numbers and funds throughout the diocese, in addition to streamlining each the diocesan administration and lowering the plethora of committees and councils that served the church. Whileother bishops had been praised for comparable acts, Sentamu was criticised by some “for behaving like an African chief”, revealing the racism with which he has needed to contend.



There was a girl who didn’t need me to take her husband’s funeral as a result of I used to be black. We acquired letters with excrement in John Sentamu, Archbishop of York



Sentamu’s appointment to York – described by one broadsheet at the time as “political correctness gone gloriously sane” – gave a neat nod to the incontrovertible fact that, for the first time in its historical past, the Church of England would have a black archbishop. Sentamu performed the race aspect down, responding to 1 journalist that “first I am a Christian, second I am a man, third I am black”.

Yet as an adviser to the Macpherson Inquiry into the demise of Stephen Lawrence and as chairman of the inquiry into the investigation into the homicide of Damilola Taylor, Sentamu introduced with him an intimate information of the impacts of institutional racism underwritten by his personal private expertise. During his time in London, he was stopped and searched by the police eight instances. There had been different incidents, too: “There was a lady who didn’t want me to take her husband’s funeral because I was black… We received letters with excrement in.”

But it’s Sentamu’s strengths as an evangelist and his simple skill to attach with folks that have propelled him via the hierarchy. A detailed consideration to the place he believes his religion is main him, enabled via each day prayer, has led Sentamu to acts of public symbolism, most famously slicing up his canine collar reside on air to focus on the abuses being carried out by the Mugabe regime in Zimbabwe. He additionally arrange a tent for per week in York Minster in order to quick and pray for peace in the Middle East.

As archbishop, he has gathered bishops from throughout the north to exit collectively on missions to cities and cities the place Sentamu would have interaction with anybody from consumers to schoolchildren to speak about God. Over the previous 5 years Sentamu’s Northern Bishops’ Missions have taken place in Sheffield, Blackburn, Durham, Cumbria, Newcastle, Liverpool and Nottingham, with the remaining mission in York in March, simply earlier than the lockdown.

Two years after his appointment as archbishop, Sentamu led a mission to Oxford University. Standing in the Sheldonian theatre, he recalled the phrases of a former archbishop, Michael Ramsey, who throughout his personal mission to Oxford in 1960 spoke of the missionary century that noticed the unfold of Christian religion in Africa and Asia and in contrast it to the non secular decay in England. Ramsey ended his deal with by saying: “I should love to think of a black Archbishop of York holding a mission here and telling a future generation of the scandal and the glory of the church.”

There is little doubt that, even in his retirement, till his final breath, Sentamu will proceed to advocate for the unvoiced, communicate out against injustice and inform of the glories of the Lord.

Rev Arun Arora is the C of E’s former director of communications and at the moment vicar of St Nicholas’s Church, Co Durham

Born: John Tucker Mugabi Sentamu, 10 June 1949, close to Kampala, Uganda.

Family: The sixth of 13 youngsters. Married in 1973, he and his spouse Margaret have a daughter and a son.

Education: Read theology as much as PhD stage at Selwyn College, Cambridge.

Career: Practised regulation in the High Court of Uganda earlier than fleeing to Britain in 1974 resulting from persecution below Idi Amin’s regime. Studied theology at Cambridge and was ordained in 1979. Rose via the Church of England, serving in parishes in Cambridge and London. Appointed Bishop of Stepney in 1996. Advised on the Stephen Lawrence inquiry and chaired the Damilola Taylor assessment in 2002. Before being appointed Archbishop of York in 2005, he had been Bishop of Birmingham since 2002.

Interests: Enjoys music, cooking, studying, athletics, rugby and soccer.