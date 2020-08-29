Bears will wait until last minute to announce starting QB

The Chicago Bears are going to keep their Week 1 starting quarterback a secret

With the 2020 NFL routine season less than 2 weeks away, all of the talk surrounding the Chicago Bears is who will be their starting quarterback in Week 1. Former 2017 second-overall choice Mitchell Trubisky is being offered one last shot by the group after an enormously frustrating project last year, and the group generated veteran and Super Bowl- winning quarterback Nick Foles to take on him. The Bears open their season versus the competitor Detroit Lions onSept 14, and numerous Chicagoans are questioning which gamer will be starting under center.

While talking with the media on Saturday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy stated he will not announce the starter previous to their routine season opener. Additionally, Nagy states he’s not supplying any information about the 2 quarterbacks’ efficiency in training school.

It has to be Foles starting, right? Right?

Nagy is playing coy about the quarterback competitors, however according to NBC Sports‘ Adam Hoge, Foles has the early benefit overTrubisky Hoge states that both passers dealt with the first string, however Trubisky had problem with precision, as he had several tosses go high and behind his desired targets. Foles, on the other hand, was far more precise throughout drills.

Trubisky had actually a.