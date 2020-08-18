Bears using Cordarrelle Patterson as a running back in training camp

Matt Nagy is understood as an offending mastermind, and he’s lastly showing it in training camp

The Chicago Bears worked with Matt Nagy as their head coach due to the truth that he was hyped up as this offending mastermind throughout his time as the offending organizer for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Chicago’s offense looked strong in his very first year, however last season, it was downright anemic. Not all blame can be placed on quarterbackMitchell Trubisky Some of that criticism was worthy of to go to the running video game, since they could not get anything going. David Montgomery didn’t measure up to the buzz he had following the 2019 NFL Draft, and Tarik Cohen is their main passing-downs back.

Nagy’s heard this concept for rather a long time, and he’s lastly cavedin In Chicago’s very first cushioned practice on Monday, quick pass receiver Cordarrelle Patterson lined up mainly as a running back! Prior to these cushioned drills, Patterson attended running back meetings rather of studying movie with the receivers, which just included fuel to the fire. Now, it’s ended up being a truth.

It’s a pity it took this wish for Nagy to capture on

Patterson has actually been understood for his speed since he stepped on the field with theTennessee Volunteers That’s why he wasn’t seen mainly as a pass receiver upon getting in the pre-2013 NFL …