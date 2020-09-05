Bears expected to name Mitchell Trubisky as starting QB, source says

The Chicago Bears are expected to name Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback, a source informed ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Friday.

Trubisky’s development, management and general efficiency throughout training school are aspects for the choice, the source informed ESPN.

Bears coach Matt Nagy had actually insinuated last weekend that he would avoid choosing in between Trubisky and Nick Foles till the Bears opened the routine season onSept 13, however he backtracked on Monday, rather recommending he would decide early next week.

Trubisky and Foles have actually been secured a fight for the starting task throughout training school, equally turning days on the first string given that cushioned practices startedAug 17.

In 2018, Nagy’s very first season as coach, the Bears went 12-4 as Trubisky passed for 3,223 backyards, 24 goals and 12 interceptions and hurried for 421 backyards and 3 goals.

Trubisky, while playing much of last season with a shoulder injury that needed surgical treatment in January, ranked 28th in the NFL in overall QBR (39.4 ), connected for 27th in goal passes (17 ), 21st in passing backyards (3,138), 32nd in backyards got per pass effort (6.1) and 28th in conventional quarterback score (83.0) as the Bears completed 8-8.

Chicago traded for Foles– the MVP of Super Bowl LII– at the beginning of the brand-new league year. The Bears later on decreased Trubisky’s fifth-year choice and revealed an open quarterback competitors in training school.

ESPN’s Jeff Dickerson contributed to this report.