Bearifi BearExtender Outdoor AC 802.11ac Dual Band 2.4/5 GHz High Power USB Wi-Fi Extender Antenna PCs

Bearifi Outdoor AC is a long-range, high power 802.11ac dual-band USB WiFi Antenna using special BearExtender technology that offers up to 4X the range of standard range WiFi products. BearExtender technology has received rave reviews from PC Magazine, Engadget, The Telegraph. It combines a high power Wi-Fi amplifier and a high gain 10 dBi directional antenna inside a durable water and dust resistant enclosure. It connects directly to your PC and extends the range of just your PC (it is not a repeater and does not create a new Wi-Fi hotspot).

Maximum range with 802.11ac dual-band capability

Bearifi Outdoor AC uses award-winning proprietary receiving technology with high output power for long-range 802.11ac Wi-Fi reception at an affordable price. The built-in 10 dBi panel directional antenna focuses reception in one direction for optimal results. Because it does not pick up networks in directions it is not aimed, it also reduces unwanted interference. The overall range will vary based on the environment. Placement higher up can improve results. At the normal desktop level, the range is about 2-4 times that of a computer’s built-in Wi-Fi. To receive a Wi-Fi signal you must be within the range of one that you have access to, such as your home network or a campground or public hotspot.

Features

Long-range, high speed 802.11ac 2.4 GHz/5GHz USB Wi-Fi

Water and dust resistant enclosure

Anti-UV anti-corrosion

Up to 600 Mbps combined band connectivity

10 dBi gain integrated directional patch antenna

Integrated 16 ft. shielded USB cable

WIFI EXTENDER FOR SINGLE COMPUTER – Extends the Wi-Fi signal only to the computer to which it is connected by USB cable. It is not a repeater or router for multiple devices. Not a 3G, 4G, LTE or cellular booster.

802.11AC DUAL BAND MEANS FASTER SPEED – High speed 802.11ac 2.4/5 GHz dual band USB Wi-Fi booster with built-in 10 dBi directional antenna and integrated premium shielded 16 ft USB cable draws power from computer (no AC power supply needed). If your campground offers 5 Ghz, get faster connection on the less crowded 5 Ghz band.

INCLUDES 3 VERSATILE MOUNTING OPTIONS – Detachable tabletop stand with removable rubber cover, stand doubles as wall mount, also includes O-ring clamp for easy pole mounting.

IDEAL FOR RVs, BOATS AND CAMPING – Special water resistant and dust resistant enclosure can withstand weather conditions and moisture.

COMPATIBILITY – Compatible with Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows 7, 8/8.1 and Windows 10. Not compatible with Windows RT tablet, Mac OS X, iOS or Android.