Bear who travelled 400 miles for a mate tranquilized and moved

Bruno the black bear has been sedated and brought to a ‘safe location’ in the wild after he ‘cornered himself’ between several Missouri interstates while on a 400-mile search for love.

State Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee said the bear, who is regarded as searching for a mate, ‘found it self in a tough spot’ to the north of Interstate 70 and near Interstate 40.

‘Due to the proximity to the roadways, coupled with the busy travel day, Missouri Department of Conservation staff determined the bear had little potential for safely leaving the area alone,’ she added.

Bruno reportedly began his summer odyssey in Wisconsin in June, and has since walked through Illinois and Iowa before reaching Missouri.

State Furbearer Biologist Laura Conlee said the bear 'found itself in a tough spot' to the north of Interstate 70 and near Interstate 40

The bear’s condition was monitored by State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Sherri Russel before that he was ‘released unharmed when he awake’, the department said.

The bear swam across the Mississippi River and in to Missouri last week. On Thursday, the 350-pound animal headed into Elsberry, a city of just one,934 residents 60 miles northwest of St. Louis.

Bruno was released to a ‘private location’, a spokesperson for the Elsberry Police Department told the Journal Star in Peoria, Illinois,.

The Missouri Department of Conservation later said Bruno had been released into the wild, in a ‘suitable habitat outside the urban area.’

Black bears vanished from Illinois and Iowa in the 19th century, so experts think he was aiming for Missouri, that has a large population of black bears.

Bruno has become an unlikely social media marketing star and fans created a Facebook group called ‘Keeping Bruno Safe’ on June 19.

Over Father’s Day week-end last month, more than 300 people in Illinois’ Henderson County gathered to watch Bruno – prompting concerns from wildlife officials

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been working with local authorities to greatly help Bruno cross busy roads without putting himself or drivers in peril, according to the agency

It now boasts more than 46,000 members who keep an eye on his travels.

Over Father’s Day weekend last month, significantly more than 300 people in Illinois’ Henderson County gathered to look at, follow and, in some cases, harass the bear – prompting concerns from wildlife officials.

‘Certainly, the more pressure is put on the bear, a lot more likely we’ll see an adverse outcome,’ Capt Laura Petreikis of the Illinois Conservation Police said in a statement.

‘As is definitely the case, we want to ensure the safety of both people and animals. If we continue steadily to see situations like we saw this last weekend, Conservation Police will issue tickets and make arrests to ensure the safety of both public and the bear.’

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been working together with local authorities to help Bruno cross busy roads without putting himself or drivers in danger, based on the agency.

Stefanie Fitzsimons, district wildlife biologist of INDR, said Bruno likely launched the journey looking for a mate, and urged anyone who spots him to remain at the least 100 yards away.

‘For probably the most part, we’ve not seen conflicts involving the public and bear until recently and, unfortunately, those conflicts were caused entirely by people,’ Fitzsimons said in a statement.

‘It’s a novelty to see a bear in Illinois, and people want to notice it for themselves, but they must remember that the end result for this bear – whether IDNR must part of and do something to protect public safety – is completely determined by how the public react to it.

‘If the bear is left alone, it may continue its journey safely on its own.’

Wildlife officials have warned anybody who results in Bruno to keep at least 100 years away. Illinois State Police have offered a few updates on his location in recent weeks

Bruno’s name is a nod to a famous animal actor who starred in the 1960s TV show Gentle Ben (pictured), as well as The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean and Mara of the Wilderness

Black bear sightings are especially uncommon in Illinois, where just about 14.7 percent of the landscape is suitable for their survival.

Only a couple of sightings have now been reported before decade, per the Outdoor Illinois Wildlife Journal.

Bruno’s name is considered to be a nod to a famous animal actor who starred in the 1960s TV show Gentle Ben, aswell as The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean and Mara of the Wilderness.

The IDNR and North American Wildlife and Habitat agency are monitoring Bruno with help from local authorities and tips from concerned citizens.