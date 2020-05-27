Bear Pole Dances In Hilarious Video



Everyone needs to shake their booty after they hear Megan Thee Stallion … particularly within the animal kingdom!!!

Yes, even wild bears are stylish, bougie and ratchet after they hear some MTS … and this pole dancing bear is a straight up SAVAGE!!!

Check out this wild video straight outta the imply streets of Bear Country USA in South Dakota … the place the bears are sassy, moody, nasty, and appearing silly by grinding their bear-y huge badunkadunks on any pole in sight.

This furry MTS fan received off all fours to grind all up and down this pole in the midst of the drive-thru wildlife park, deep within the coronary heart of the Black Hills.

The bear is giving Megan a run for her cash within the twerking division … and the most effective half is the arms transferring and grooving to MTS’ “Savage” beat.



