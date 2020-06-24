Beachgoers ignore social distancing as experts warn of second wave risk

“Air bridges” with a series of short-haul destinations are set to be unveiled at the week-end as the Government plots a three-stage approach to revive flying.

The first tranche of bridges are anticipated to be with popular “low-risk” holiday destinations including France, Italy, Spain, Greece and Germany, largely to “re-fire” the Mediterranean tourist industry from July 4, according to sources.

Portugal is not anticipated to be included after its spike in coronavirus rates, however the bridges mean people going on holiday to the other destinations will not be necessary to quarantine for 14 days on their come back to the UK.

Ministers hope the plan will enable families to start planning Mediterranean summer breaks to the most popular destinations this week-end.

