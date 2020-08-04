Beach SOS saves men stranded on tiny Micronesian island



The 3 sailors built an SOS message on the beach.





Three Micronesian sailors stranded on a tiny, remote island in the western Pacific have actually been conserved after rescuers identified their SOS message on a beach.

The men were discovered on Pikelot Island in Micronesia by Australian and United States military airplane on Sunday, the Australian Defence Force (ADF) stated.

They had actually been missing out on for 3 days after their 7m (23 feet) skiff lacked fuel and wandered off away course.

All were discovered in a “good condition” without any significant injuries, the ADF stated.

Authorities in Guam, a neighboring United States area, started the search on Saturday, after the men stopped working to finish a 42 km (26 miles) journey from Pulawat to Pulap atolls.

Instead their vessel wound up at Pikelot Island, almost 200 km west of where they had actually triggered.

After their SOS was identified from the air, an Australian helicopter landed on the tiny island and offered the men food and water.

SOS identified on cam saves Australian camper

The helicopter originated from the HMAS Canberra, which …