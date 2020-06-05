‘Be Water’ review: Bruce Lee gets a fitting tribute from ESPN documentary

Like a handful of actors and musicians who died younger — from James Dean to Marilyn Monroe — Lee’s fantasy has been fueled by his premature demise at 32, on the cusp of “Enter the Dragon” changing into a large hit. The film provided the tantalizing prospect of turning Lee into a star within the United States after the frustration he endured knocking round Hollywood, co-starring in “The Green Hornet” earlier than changing into a martial-arts teacher to the celebrities.

“Crushed,” as his spouse Linda places it, when he misplaced out on the lead position within the TV collection “Kung Fu,” Lee returned in 1971 to Hong Kong, the place he was raised earlier than transferring at 18.

Lee had really been a baby actor, and he discovered an avid viewers in a quartet of motion films — together with “The Big Boss” and “Fists of Fury” — that paved the way in which for the elusive victory that got here with conquering America.

The undeniable fact that he did not dwell to relish that second is itself a tragedy, with the actor struggling a mind hemorrhage after taking treatment for migraine complications.

The thrust of Lee’s story, nevertheless, assumes a timelier side at this time second, highlighting his quest to interrupt by a Hollywood system with an ignominious “yellowface” historical past — casting white actors as Asian characters — prompting him to stress that he “cannot possibly become an idol for Caucasians.” Those obstacles are underscored by recollections from contemporaries similar to actress Nancy Kwan, and clips from films like “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” with Mickey Rooney because the stereotyped neighbor. Lee was “discovered” in true Hollywood vogue, when he caught somebody’s eye at a martial-arts exhibition. Yet even his position in “Green Hornet” proved emblematic of underlying points, prompting him to jot down to the producer gently complaining about his close to non-verbal half, regardless of the electrical energy his motion strikes dropped at the display. The documentary expands on Lee’s guru-like standing instructing actors like Steve McQueen and James Coburn (who’re proven wanting shaken at his funeral) and basketball legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Even that, nevertheless, proved a latest supply of controversy, given the way in which director Quentin Tarantino depicted him in his fact-and-fantasy mashup “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” Directed by Bao Nguyen, “Be Water” (a maxim Lee used to explain his martial-arts philosophy) employs an attention-grabbing tactic, interviewing topics in voiceover, then displaying them on the finish. It brings a private contact to the story — with Lee’s spouse, daughter and brother amongst these featured — whereas holding the person himself entrance and heart. There are additionally interviews with members of the “Enter the Dragon” staff, accompanied by footage of the traces circling the block when the film opened in Los Angeles. “He didn’t live long enough to see the outpouring,” “Dragon” producer Andre Morgan laments. “Be Water” is, in its personal means, as exactly choreographed as Lee’s combat sequences, shining a well-deserved gentle on his transient life however lengthy shadow, because the statues of him world wide attest. Coming after “The Last Dance” and Lance Armstrong, and earlier than a dissection of baseball’s steroids scandal, it is a considerably unlikely addition to ESPN’s run of Sunday-night documentaries; nonetheless, amid these tough instances, the community deserves some latitude to drift. “Be Water” premieres June 7 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

