BDS Spain anti-racism course cancelled following pressure from pro-Israel groups – Middle East Monitor

The regional authorities of Valencia has cancelled a instructor coaching course on human rights that was to be delivered by a Spanish Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) group following heated campaigning by anti-BDS organisations who in contrast the Palestinian solidarity motion with Hitler and the Ku Klux Klan.

The 20-day on-line seminar for academics by BDS Pais Valencia organisation titled “Solidarity and human rights. Learning to teach against hatred and racism (Judeophobia, Islamophobia, and Palestine-Israel)” was scheduled to start on 8 June.

However, on Monday the federal government of Valencia pulled offline the registration type with out offering a proof. The seminar had provoked robust backlash from nationwide and worldwide pro-Israeli groups.

Action and Communication on the Middle East (ACOM), a pro-Israel organisation that seeks to thwart the BDS motion stated the “withdrawal of this teachers’ training comes after the intervention of prestigious international institutions such as The European Jewish Congress, The American Jewish Committee, The Anti-Defamation League, B´nai B´rith or Simon Wiesenthal Centre.” All the organisations talked about are staunch supporters of Israel.

READ: Pro-Israel group fails to have BDS supporting professor eliminated

On Twitter ACOM in contrast the Valencia pro-Palestinian group to Hitler saying that the seminar was like having “a Nazi lecturing against racism, or a member of the Ku Klux Klan speaking on racial persecution.”

🇬🇧 Can you think about a nazi lecturing towards racism, or a member of the Ku Klux Klan talking on racial persecution? Really bizarre!🤮

Well, one thing related it’ll occur in Spain because of the acute left and separatism.

➕ℹ️https://t.co/2CyC8EzodR — ACOM 🇪🇸🇮🇱 (@ACOM_es) May 13, 2020

ACOM has additionally taken credit for having 65 pro-Palestinian initiatives annulled by Spanish courts.