No civil society group in the United States has withstood as much censorious repression since the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement — better known simply as BDS — and the absolute most radical critic of Israeli policy in Gaza and the West Bank. Twenty-eight states have passed “anti-boycott” legislation condemning BDS. Israel has published a “blacklist” of groups whose members will be denied entry in to the country. With an air of paranoia, mainstream Jewish and Zionist organisations have condemned BDS. And you will want to? It helps justify their existence.

Campus after campus has made BDS undesirable, although it does work that support for the movement has exploded among young student radicals, and it has prompted offshoots and allied groupings in Europe. However, additionally it is true that BDS has made little headway in American political life. Perhaps 35 out of 435 members of Congress supported a tepid resolution in defence of Palestinian Human Rights, however the House of Representatives also passed an answer condemning BDS overwhelmingly. What’s more, there is strong bipartisan support for President Donald Trump’s decision to move the united states Embassy to Jerusalem and for a “peace plan” that any sane Palestinian would find unacceptable. Meanwhile, punishment for criticising Israel on US campuses occurs frequently that the Centre for Constitutional Rights has spoken caustically of a “Palestinian exception” to free speech. Needless to express, Trump has described BDS as a terrorist organisation.

A amount of my very close friends are supporters of BDS, and I trust their intelligence and integrity implicitly. The majority of BDS supporters are neither anti-Semites nor self-hating Jews, but alternatively radicals seeking justice for a colonised people denied the right of national self-determination. Their outraged backing for the Palestinians is, in principle, no different than what rebels of an earlier time extended to the North Vietnamese contrary to the United States or the Algerians against France. Initially, those white critics supporting people of colour against Western imperialism were a minority; ultimately, needless to say, that changed. BDS is hoping for more of exactly the same.

Existing along with these radicals of goodwill, almost inevitably there are blatant ant-Semites mixed up in BDS movement who discuss driving the Jews in to the sea, abolishing Israel and possible deportations. They actually get more press coverage than they deserve and it’s true that too many excuses are still being made with the person.

Moreover, you will find reasons why the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah keeps its distance from BDS; only Hamas offers it ideological support. For better or worse, Israel remains Palestine’s primary economic partner while Egypt along with Jordan, which may have peace treaties with Israel, have little use for BDS.

I am not really a member of BDS, nor is my co-director of the International Council for Diplomacy and Dialogue, Eric Gozlan. That decision is rooted in our axioms and interests.

BDS calls upon Israel to retreat beyond its 1967 borders; provide equal rights for Israeli Arabs and Palestinians; acknowledge the best of reunite; knock down the odious border controls; and essentially allow for free intercourse between Arabs and Israelis. On the question of one-state or two, BDS is coy; it has no objection to an Israeli state, but not on Palestinian land. BDS ergo draws the distinction between Jews and Zionists like that helps explain the long run treatment of Israeli citizens who could be Jews and Zionists, or neither, or one of the two. It can be not clear perhaps the right of return is intended as a symbolic demand or a practical one; symbolically, and legitimately, it demands compensating the Palestinian community, not individuals. As a practical political demand, however, BDS has offered no ideas about how precisely to repatriate millions of individuals into a new state using what will surely show to be a fragile economy. Given the bureaucratic problems connected with constituting a unified state, the possible lack of trust or empathy between Israelis and Palestinians, the transformation of Jews from a majority into a minority, and the lack of clarity regarding the government that the Palestinians wish to introduce, there is little serious incentive for either side to aid the BDS agenda.

Admittedly, these are mostly long-term strategic considerations, however the short-term tactics of BDS are also problematic. Just since the Zionist right wing ignores Palestinian interests, BDS ignores Israeli security issues and has no constructive ideas by what to do with the hundreds of thousands of mostly reactionary settlers or the orthodox part of the Jewish community that together may take up arms against the Israeli government when confronted with any transformative political project. Without support from Ramallah, moreover, BDS would leave Israel in the position of getting to negotiate with two partners ergo projecting the self-defeating prospect not of 1 state, or two states, but three.

Israel does not have any sympathy for BDS, and even Meretz, a genuinely left-wing party, rejects it. Perhaps it is because there is a good lack of clarity about the meaning of “boycott”, “divestment” and “sanctions”. Depending on who one asks, “boycott” and “divestment” are meant to target organizations with direct ties to the Israeli occupation; all companies doing business with Israel, however, not universities; all corporations and all universities but not progressive academics and artists; or all the above. Furthermore, anyone with a good cursory understanding of sanctions knows that they mostly have an impact on working people, poor people, and the absolute most vulnerable. There is also no reason why Israel – as against a litany of far more repressive and genocidal states – should alone be the subject of boycott, divestment, and sanctions.

BDS has put no meaningful proposals up for grabs, but its existence has pressured other, sometimes liberal and Zionist organisations like J-Street, to endorse boycotting and divesting from organizations that are engaged actively in the occupation of Palestine. That is just a genuine contribution. Raising awareness about the conflict among the young is yet another. And presenting the radical Palestinian viewpoint is still yet another. However, the movement’s critics acknowledge none of this. They know all of it, there is nothing to be learned, so power down BDS, and liberal axioms be damned.

It is high time for both sides to show only a little humility. Engage in symbolic protests if you prefer, turn your backs on speakers, and even walk out of an assembly; but protest against their ideas (and tackle them seriously) maybe not their to speak.

Kant knew that freedom of speech could be the foundation for several other political freedoms. And there is that famous line attributed (falsely) to Voltaire: “I disapprove of what you say but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” The hysteria surrounding BDS in america and now in Europe is deplorable. The far-right can do what it wishes, but when liberals, socialists and people of the left start mimicking its calls for censorship and the denial of free assembly, things never turn out well. Israel have not divulged which groups supporting BDS have now been banned, and this, my friends, is just a dangerous precedent.

Censoring the far left has traditionally been step one on the road to censoring others. The self-righteous critics of BDS generally surrender to the paranoia, intolerance, and extremism that they otherwise denounce. Of course, similar criticisms connect with those in BDS who ignore the enlightenment values where their project should be based. Such attitudes lead and then political methods that boost the visibility, publicity, and martyr-like status of these target. When Jews proclaim support for Trump or France’s Marine Le Pen, because such leaders are “good for the Jews” or because of the venom they spout against Arabs and individuals of colour broadly speaking, these opportunists are not being “realistic” or “pragmatic”. They are just being short-sighted in swallowing ideological nonsense, abandoning their axioms, isolating Israel still further, and fomenting anti-Semitic resentment, while forgetting that their new right-wing allies can (and probably will) change policies in the blink of an eye.

No less than individuals in BDS, the movement’s reactionary critics also lack a positive vision for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Palestinian concerns simply don’t matter in their mind. By implicitly or explicitly endorsing Israeli settlement expansion, balkanising the West Bank, and boycotting Gaza, their stubborn arrogance contributes to a politics of stasis that is ever more odious and frustrating.

It’s very nearly as if BDS and its right-wing critics have become mirror images of 1 another: les extremes se touchent. Supporters of BDS seem congenitally incapable of admitting that Palestinian leaders available a mistake. Palestinians are victims pure and simple; memories of the brutal Palestinian expulsion from their lands, pride and honour prevented their leaders from adapting tactics and demands to an ever-greater imbalance of power, and all this while their future state begun to shrink and turn from the viable right into a non-contiguous entity.

As for the right-wing critics of BDS, the situation isn’t any different: not enough peace is obviously the fault of the Palestinians; atrocities committed against them throughout the expulsion from the new state of Israel were not really that bad, not when compared with what the Jews suffered in the Holocaust; and Biblical claims to Judea and Samaria justify any Israeli usage of excessive force and some of its imperialist ambitions. Like Israel, for whom it claims to speak, the extremist right is also a victim, actually a greater victim, though hardly any are still alive who ever experienced a concentration camp; only requisite has forced these victims into the role of conquerors.

Intransigence and self-righteousness have led both BDS and its reactionary critics to think about anything except uncritical support as what communists used to call an “objective apology” for the enemy. Dialogue has separated and political positions have hardened on both sides. Hope and humanist sentiments are about all that remain for the reasonable. But there’s also intelligent activists with goodwill on both sides of the barricades, and perhaps there is something simmering underneath the verbiage: tips to rekindle negotiations, reformulate demands, change tactics and actually contribute to the prospects for peace which can be growing dimmer by the day.

