Members of the Supreme Judicial Council Grigor Bekmezyan, Ani Mkhitaryan, Vigen Kocharyan, Sergey Chichoyan և Stepan Mikaelyan take part in a two-day discussion in Tsakhkadzor organized by the Council of Europe within the framework of the “Support to Judicial Reform within the framework of the Judiciary Independence” program.

The discussion is dedicated to the draft strategy of judicial and legal reforms of the Republic of Armenia for 2022-2026.

During the meeting, reference will be made to “Introduction of a unified electronic court management system”, “envisaging the procedure for appealing the decisions of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Armenia”, “Review of the judicial system of the Republic of Armenia in the context of constitutional reforms” and other topics.

The event is attended by court presidents and judges.