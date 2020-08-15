Bbosa: Express FC unveil defender ahead of new season

The Red Eagles have actually continued to enhance their backline after revealing another gamer on Saturday

Express FC have actually included a defender to their new arrivals after revealing Richard Bbosa.

The Red Eagles have actually verified the finalizing of the centre-back on their official website by specifying: “Express have actually continued to enhance their team ahead of the new season with the addition of centre-back Richard Bbosa.

“The 21-year-old has actually penned a four-year handle the six-time league winners and is anticipated to improve the backline next season.

“Express have actually currently enhanced the goalkeeping department however a strong backline would guarantee Wasswa Bossa’s charges do not leakage in the 37 objectives like held true last season.

“A top-three finish last achieved in the 2015/16 season and an elusive seventh league title last won in 2012 are sure targets the technical team and players will have at the top of their lists when the season kicks off in October.”

On signing the offer, Bbosa exposed his primary target is to prevent yielding objectives.

“I have joined Express to ensure we don’t concede and also work together as a team so that we can win the league next season,” stated Bbosa.

Express have actually been active in the transfer market as they have actually likewise revealed goalkeeper Denis Otim, who got here from Mbarara City to …