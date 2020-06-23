BBC Westminster correspondent Harry Smith dies suddenly aged 69 

Beloved Westminster correspondent Harry Smith has died at age 69.

The category of the reporter confirmed he died suddenly on Friday.

They said in a statement on Twitter: ‘From Harry’s family: Very sadly Harry died suddenly early on Friday morning.

‘It’s so very hard to believe his energy and sense of fun have died. Many of you will have known him for his strong opinions and humour on here. He’ll be greatly missed by family, friends and colleagues.’

Harry, who was born in 1951, also spent time employed by ITV, Channel 4 and Al Jazeera during his career.

He began his career in 1969 as editor of local newspaper Forfar Dispatch, before moving to Bristol to work as a reporter for the Western Daily.

His career later took him back again to his indigenous Scotland in 1979, with a job at Radio Forth, before that he joined the BBC annually later.

Harry also spent time as ITN News’ Home Affair Correspondent, before leaving in 2007 when that he joined STV as their Westminster Correspondent.