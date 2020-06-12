BBC receives almost 24,000 complaints over Maitlis’ Newsnight monologue criticising Cummings

An episode of the BBC’s flagship news programme Newsnight where host Emily Maitlis delivered a monologue criticising the us government over its handling of the Dominic Cummings scandal received almost 24,000 complaints.

Maitlis used the opening of the show hitting out at the government’s response to Mr Cummings, who had drawn criticism for driving from London to Country Durham at the height of the coronavirus lockdown.

However, the BBC 2 presenter was accused of editorialising and breaching impartiality guidelines in the monologue, which prompted a rebuke from the broadcaster’s internal review process.





The presenter had opened the show by saying the prime minister’s chief advisor ”broke the rules”, adding: “The country can see that, and it’s shocked the government cannot.”

“He was the man, remember, who always got the public mood,” she said, ”who tagged the lazy label of elite on those who disagreed. He should comprehend that public mood one now: certainly one of fury, contempt and anguish.

1/50 11 June 2020 Scouts show their support at the Lord Baden-Powell statue in Poole. The statue of Robert Baden-Powell on Poole Quay is usually to be placed in "safe storage" following concerns about his racial views Getty 2/50 10 June 2020 Social distancing markers round the penguin enclosure at London Zoo. Staff have been preparing and are now ready for reopening in a few days with new signage, one-way trails for visitors to follow, and extra handwashing and sanitiser stations in place PA 3/50 9 June 2020 Protestors hold placards and shout slogans all through during a protest called by the Rhodes Must Fall campaign calling for removing the statue of British imperialist Cecil John Rhodes outside Oriel College, at the University of Oxford AFP via Getty 4/50 8 June 2020 Hermione Wilson helps to use a new artwork at Jupiter Artland, Edinburgh, created as a tribute to the NHS titled “A Thousand Thank Yous” originally devised by the late Allan Kaprow which includes colourful painted messages on cardboard and contains been directed remotely by London-based artist Peter Liversidge PA 5/50 7 June 2020 The Edward Colston statue has been pulled down by Black Lives Matter protesters in Bristol. Colston was a 17th century slave trader who has numerous landmarks named after him in Bristol SWNS 6/50 6 June 2020 Children pose for his or her family before discarded placards fixed on a wall in Piccadilly Gardens following a Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Manchester. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in lots of countries round the world Getty 7/50 5 June 2020 Protesters kneel in Trafalgar Square during a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London, England. The death of an African-American man, George Floyd, while in the custody of Minneapolis police has sparked protests across the United States, in addition to demonstrations of solidarity in lots of countries round the world Getty 8/50 4 June 2020 Protestors march from Windsor Castle in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement Getty 9/50 3 June 2020 People wearing face masks hold banners in Hyde Park within a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd who died in police custody in Minneapolis Reuters 10/50 2 June 2020 Street artist Nath Murdoch touches up his anti-racism mural in Peterborough, Cambridgeshire PA 11/50 1 June 2020 Customers socially distance themselves as they queue to enter Ikea in Warrington. The store opening saw large queues of men and women and traffic on adjacent roads since it reopened following the lockdown. The furniture and housewares chain reopened its stores across England and Northern Ireland subject to a few restrictions, keeping its restaurants closed and asking clients to shop alone Getty 12/50 31 May 2020 A man wearing a protective breathing apparatus kneels before police officers within a protest from the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd near the U.S. Embassy, London, Britai Reuters 13/50 30 May 2020 Visitors at Grassholme Reservoir in Lunedale, Co Durham are able to cross an ancient packhorse bridge as work on the dam wall means water levels have dropped signifcantly to reveal this monument of the pas UK 14/50 29 May 2020 British Tennis player Maia Lumsden in action at Bridge of Allan Tennis Club. People can meet family and friends outdoors and play sports such as for example golf and tennis again as the country is stepping into phase one of many Scottish Government’s plan for gradually lifting lockdown PA 15/50 28 May 2020 A police frogman, looks for a weapon in Abington Lake in in Northampton Getty 16/50 27 May 2020 Prime Minister Boris Johnson appears ahead of the Liaison Committee via Zoom from the cabinet room at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus 10 Downing Street/Reuters 17/50 26 May 2020 Members of people relax on the beach at Botany Bay in Margate Getty 18/50 25 May 2020 Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, makes a statement inside 10 Downing Street, London, over allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions AP 19/50 24 May 2020 A demonstrator holds a sign reading ‘Why have you been above regulations?’ beyond your house of Dominic Cummings in London, following allegations Cummings broke coronavirus lockdown rules by travelling throughout the country Reuters 20/50 23 May 2020 People take a walk near Durdle Door as cows graze in Lulworth Reuters 21/50 22 May 2020 Waves break onto a wall at Brighton beach Reuters 22/50 21 May 2020 Cafe owner Francini Osorio serves customers in a trial phase during the coronavirus lockdown. Osorio has installed an air cleanser and 35 clear shower curtains, that may divide clients and tables, in the Francini Cafe De Colombia, Worcester, ready for the re-opening of his business as lockdown restrictions are eased PA 23/50 20 May 2020 People at Bournemouth beach in Dorset, as people flock to parks and beaches with lockdown measures eased. The Met Office has predicted the hottest day of the entire year PA 24/50 19 May 2020 A dog jumps into the water as families relax at a Lido in London AP 25/50 18 May 2020 A fan celebrates outside Celtic Park after Celtic were crowned champions of the Scottish Premiership. Hearts were also relegated following a decision was made to conclude the season with immediate effect PA 26/50 17 May 2020 People on Brighton beach after the introduction of measures to bring the united states out of lockdown PA 27/50 16 May 2020 Police lead away Piers Corbyn, brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, as protesters gather in breach of lockdown rules in Hyde Park in London after the introduction of measures to bring the united states out of lockdown. PA 28/50 15 May 2020 Estonian freelance ballet dancer and choreographer, Eve Mutso performs her daily fitness routine near her home in Glasgow, Scotland Getty 29/50 14 May 2020 Senior charge nurse Jan Ferguson views artwork “Theatre of Dott’s” by Kate Ive, inspired by Professor Norman Dott and his neurosurgery theatres at the Western General from 1960-2019. It is certainly one of a number of artworks which take a seat on the walls of NHS Lothians’ Department of Clinical Neurosciences (DCN) which has been transferred in to a purpose-built new home on the Little France campus in Edinburgh PA 30/50 13 May 2020 Team GB’s karate athlete Jordan Thomas trains outside his apartment in Manchester Reuters 31/50 12 May 2020 Nurses from central London hospitals protest on international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other problems surrounding the service beyond your gates of Downing Street, London PA 32/50 11 May 2020 Waves crash at Tynemouth pier on the North East coast PA 33/50 10 May 2020 A woman passes street art and a poster in East London Reuters 34/50 9 May 2020 Police patrol the beach in Brighton Getty 35/50 8 May 2020 The British Royal Air Force Red Arrows conduct a fly past over the statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in London to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of Victory in Europe (VE Day) in Britain MOD/Reuters 36/50 7 May 2020 Team GB sailor Eilidh McIntyre within a training session at her home in Portsmouth Reuters 37/50 6 May 2020 Labour Party leader Keir Starmer listens to Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during PMQs UK Parliament/AFP/Getty 38/50 5 May 2020 The sun seems to explode over the horizon in this montage of images captured by photographer Nick Lucas near his home in Ringwood, Hampshire. Nick took a number of images just a few seconds apart on a tripod mounted camera of then combined to give the attention catching dawn image Nick Lucas/SWNS 39/50 4 May 2020 Leeds Green Watch firefighters observe a minute’s silence outside the fire station in Kirkstall Rd, in memory their colleagues that lost their lives in the line of duty PA 40/50 3 May 2020 Staff at The Berkeley hotel supply ambulance workers Reuters 41/50 2 May 2020 One of a small number of anti-lockdown protesters speaks to a police as they gather outside New Scotland Yard in Victoria, London AFP via Getty 42/50 1 May 2020 Bonnie the Llama grazes in a field in the Scottish Borders alongside an indicator supporting the NHS because the UK continues in lockdown PA 43/50 30 April 2020 Colonel Tom Moore and his daughter Hannah celebrate his 100th birthday, by having an RAF flypast provided by a Spitfire and a Hurricane over his home in Marston Moretaine. Colonel Moore, formerly a Captain, received a promotion in honour of his birthday and in recognition of the funds, more than £30m, that he raised for the NHS by walking laps of his garden Capture the Light Photography/Getty 44/50 29 April 2020 Britain’s Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks all through Prime Minister’s Questions, as members of Parliament observe social distancing due to the coronavirus, in the House of Commons, London, Wednesday, April 29, 2020 UK Parliament/AP 45/50 28 April 2020 NHS staff at the Mater hospital in Belfast, within a minute’s silence to pay tribute to the NHS staff and key workers that have died throughout the coronavirus outbreak PA 46/50 27 April 2020 The sun rises behind redundant oil platforms moored in the Firth of Forth near Kirkcaldy, Fife. Global oil prices have crashed following the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand, with analysts warning that the oil majors could be looking at certainly one of their biggest quarter-on-quarter profitability hits ever sold. PA 47/50 26 April 2020 Frankie Lynch celebrates on the Mall where in actuality the finish of the London Marathon was due to occur today after running 2.6 miles instead of 26 miles to improve money for The Running Charity Reuters 48/50 25 April 2020 A muslim woman walks past balloons beyond your National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery in London Reuters 49/50 24 April 2020 An empty Brighton Pier, closed throughout the Coronavirus pandemic as temperatures reach 20 degrees in the South East Rex 50/50 23 April 2020 Farmers work with vehicles to prepare a field close to a field of flowering rapeseed near Pontefract, West Yorkshire AFP/Getty

“He made those who struggled to keep to the rules feel like fools, and has allowed many more to assume they can now flout them.”

Shortly after it had aired the broadcaster found the episode “did not meet our standards of due impartiality” and said staff had been “reminded of the guidelines”.

Following the controversy over Mr Cummings, Maitlis did not appear as scheduled on an episode of Newsnight, saying she asked for the evening off.

The BBC has since received 23,674 complaints over the episode, that has been aired on 26 May, made on the grounds that viewers felt the programme showed “bias against Dominic Cummings and/or the Government”.

In a report detailing the complaints, the BBC said they came “after invitations to complain were posted online”