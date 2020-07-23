BBC News reaching highest ever global audience

Image copyright

Getty Images Image caption



For the very first time, digital platforms are now the most popular ways of accessing BBCNews





BBC News is now reaching its biggest ever audience outside the UK, according to brand-new figures.

An overall of 438 million individuals from around the globe concerned BBC News usually weekly in the year to March.

This is a boost of 49 million – or 13% – compared to the previous year.

For the very first time, digital platforms are the most popular ways of accessing BBC News – exceeding syndicated TELEVISION and radio.

India, the United States, Nigeria and Kenya are the greatest worldwide markets.

Digital audiences struck 310 million throughout the preliminary peak of the coronavirus break out from January to March.

“Whatever your views on the BBC, it’s a reminder that we are without question one of Britain’s strongest and best-known brands, synonymous with quality and accuracy worldwide,” Tony Hall, director-general of the BBC, stated in a declaration.

“Our international news services rank first for trust and reliability. Our World Service remains a beacon of democratic values and a lifeline for millions living in fear, captivity or uncertainty.”

Across the BBC, services are reaching more individuals internationally than ever prior to – more than 468 million every week, a boost of 11% on in 2015.

The BBC intends to be reaching 500 million individuals a week by 2022.

Africa Eye, Africa Sport and What’s New have actually been chosen as brand-new material assisting to draw in audiences.