BBC names new executive director – Armenian News

Tim Davie, one of many BBC’s most senior executives, has been named the broadcaster’s new director common.

Davie has been promoted from chief executive of BBC Studios, the industrial subsidiary that sells BBC and different British programmes overseas.

He turned performing director common after the resignation of George Entwistle in 2012, and can now exchange Tony Hall, the broadcasting company’s web site reports.

His high priorities will embody negotiating with the federal government about the way forward for the licence payment.

The TV licence system will keep in place till a minimum of 2027, however the authorities is because of evaluate the funding stage from 2022 onwards.

In a press release, Davie mentioned he was “honoured” to get the BBC’s high job.