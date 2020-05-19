BBC journalist apologises after claiming Nicola Sturgeon ‘enjoyed’ setting lockdown rules

A senior BBC journalist has apologised to Nicola Sturgeon after telling viewers the primary minister had “loved the chance to set her personal lockdown rules”.

Scotland Editor Sarah Smith was discussing differing UK plans to ease restrictions on Monday night time’s BBC News at Ten when she appeared to counsel Ms Sturgeon had relished the prospect to set a unique path from Boris Johnson’s authorities in Westminster.

Ms Sturgeon rejected the remark, tweeting on Tuesday morning: “Never in my whole political profession have I ‘enjoyed’ something lower than this.





Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the total story, not simply the headlines

“My heart breaks every day for all those who have lost loved ones to this virus.”

Ms Smith stated her remark, made throughout a reside hyperlink, was a “mistake”.

Read extra

“I do not believe that @NicolaSturgeon is enjoying this crisis,” she tweeted. “I had meant to say on the ten o’clock news that she has ‘embraced’ the opportunity to make a policy unique to Scotland. I said ‘enjoyed’ by mistake. Not suggesting she is enjoying crisis but embracing devolution.”

Ms Sturgeon stated she accepted Ms Smith’s “clarification,” including: “For me, the matter is closed.”

The Scottish authorities is because of lay out its personal plans later this week in a “roadmap” for relieving rules after 28 May. The first minister stated on Monday that this may imply individuals may meet somebody from one other family so long as social distancing is maintained, whereas backyard centres might be allowed to reopen and extra outside actions, together with fishing and golf, might be permitted.

“Within two weeks my hope is that we will be taking some concrete steps on the journey back to a form of normality,” Ms Sturgeon added. “As I’ve stated earlier than, it will not be normality as we knew it as a result of the virus won’t have gone away however it is going to be a journey to a greater steadiness – I hope – than the one we’ve got at the moment.

“As we take each step, we must make sure that the ground beneath us is as solid as possible. That’s why sticking with the lockdown restrictions a bit longer to suppress the virus more is so important because that will mean we can start to take these steps with the confidence that we have alternative means of effectively keeping it under control.”