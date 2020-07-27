BBC is branded ‘amateurish’ over license fee letter timing

The BBC was branded ‘unskilled’ after it emerged letters discussing completion of complimentary TELEVISION licences for over-75 s will not be sent out till after it occurs.

Around 3 countless the 4.5 million audiences who are over 75 will no longer be exempt from the ₤15750 fee fromAugust

But the ‘payment invite’ letters will just begin being published from this weekend.

The letters are likewise most likely to be published in batches, implying lots of pensioners will deal with a longer wait prior to they are alerted of their additional expense.

Age UK’s Caroline Abrahams stated: ‘It all resembles a really last-minute choice.

‘It’s definitely unskilled. It does not offer us much self-confidence that it will be well-administered.’

Households are not anticipated to act till they get the letter, however those not on pension credit will still need to backdate their brand-new membership to August 1.

Mrs Abrahams informed the Sunday Times she feared the BBC would make ‘a hash of it’.

The BBC postponed ending the over-75 exemption from June 1 due to coronavirus, costing ₤40 million a month.

A spokesperson stated: ‘The choice to begin the brand-new plan in August has actually not been simple however we might not continue postponing without exceptionally affecting programs and services.’