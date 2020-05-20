BBC director general candidate accused in phone-hacking case | Media

The former senior newspaper govt William Lewis, on the shortlist to be the subsequent director general of the BBC, has been accused of enjoying an element in the concealment and destruction of huge quantities of emails referring to telephone hacking by the writer of the Sun and News of the World, in accordance with excessive court docket paperwork made public on Wednesday.

Lewis, who ended a six-year stint because the chief govt of the writer of the Wall Street Journal this month, has been named in the case being lodged by about 50 alleged victims of telephone hacking in opposition to the writer News Group Newspapers. NGN is a subsidiary of News UK, which is run by Rebekah Brooks and finally managed by Rupert Murdoch, by means of the guardian firm News Corporation.

The plaintiffs identify Lewis in a 139-page doc that was made public by Mr Justice Mann at a distant case administration listening to of the case of telephone hacking by claimants in opposition to NGN. The case is because of go to trial in October.

Lewis stated: “The allegation that I was involved in any wrongdoing is completely untrue.”

Lewis, who labored on the Sunday Times in the early 2000s, rejoined the Murdoch family-owned newspapers in 2010. A yr later he was seconded to run the controversial administration and requirements committee tasked with cleansing up after the phone-hacking scandal. The scandal got here to a head over the Milly Dowler affair, ensuing in the closure of the News of the World, then the UK’s biggest-selling Sunday newspaper, and the Leveson inquiry into the tradition of the press.

In an interview with the Evening Standard in 2017, Lewis stated: “If you want to win a popularity contest in life, don’t do these kind of jobs. The company faced an existential threat and it has a moral purpose to speak truth to power. We have a purpose to tell readers and the public about doing bad things but using legal methods. I did my bit to help with the legal process. I feel very sorry for the victims.”

Lewis, 51, turned the Daily Telegraph’s youngest editor-in-chief in 2006.

Hamlins, the lead attorneys for the remaining 50 phone-hacking claimants, have added him to the general pleaded case.

Lewis seems in a prolonged doc, referred to as the “re-amended particulars of concealment and destruction”, alongside 20 senior NGN workers alleged to have had data of, or involvement in, telephone hacking, made public in court docket on Wednesday. Other senior executives in the doc embrace Brooks, James Murdoch and Andy Coulson, the previous editor of the News of the World.

The claimants allege “Lewis was heavily and directly involved in the email deletion strategy”. And that he was “part of the senior management which organised or allowed extensive deletions of millions of emails to take place without preserving backups … even though he was aware of the need to preserve data for the civil claims … and the live police investigation”.

Allegations in opposition to Lewis have additionally been put into proof in a witness assertion by Callum Galbraith, a lawyer at Hamlins, on behalf of the phone-hacking victims.

The allegations of Lewis’s complicity in electronic mail deletion stand in distinction to the way in which his function in rooting out telephone hacking was considered by the journalists he was investigating on the time.

In January 2011, when Lewis discovered in regards to the imminent electronic mail deletions, he wrote to the corporate’s chief lawyer to make sure that they had been preserved.

Information offered by Lewis to the Metropolitan police throughout the hacking inquiry, together with 1000’s of emails from Sun journalists, prompted the arrest of dozens of News International journalists. This made him deeply unpopular with rank-and-file employees, who accused him of destroying individuals’s lives in a bid to wipe the slate clear for the Murdoch household.

In 2015, the Crown Prosecution Service introduced the results of an investigation into NGN’s electronic mail deletion coverage. “There are legitimate reasons for companies to have an email deletion policy,” it concluded. “In this case, there is no evidence to suggest that email deletion was undertaken in order to pervert the course of justice.”

Lawyers representing victims of telephone hacking are additionally in search of a authorized ruling to increase the time interval of admissible claims to 1994-2011. It at the moment stands at 1998-2010. If Mr Justice Mann agrees, NGN will likely be open to quite a few additional potential authorized actions from claimants.