BBC backs reporter Laura Kuenssberg over Dominic Cummings tweet

The BBC immediately defended its political editor Laura Kuenssberg after she was accused of tweeting ‘in defence’ of Dominic Cummings amid the row over his lockdown journey.

Kuenssberg had responded on to Daily Mirror political editor Pippa Crerar who first revealed his 260-mile journey from London to County Durham along with his household.

Critics claimed her tweet was successfully a rebuttal on behalf of the Prime Minister’s chief adviser, and the BBC stated it obtained a ‘vital’ variety of complaints.

Kuenssberg, 43, had tweeted final Friday: ‘Source says his journey was inside tips as Cummings went to stick with his dad and mom so they may assist with childcare whereas he and his spouse have been unwell – they insist no breach of lockdown.’

Laura Kuenssberg (left, at Downing Street final October) was accused of tweeting ‘in defence’ of Dominic Cummings (proper, at his London dwelling immediately) amid the row over his lockdown journey

The challenge over whether or not Mr Cummings broke any coronavirus lockdown guidelines has been the topic of fierce debate in latest days, with him denying any wrongdoing.

However in an adjudication following the undisclosed variety of complaints, the BBC has stated that Kuenssberg made it clear she was reporting particulars from a supply.

The BBC stated: ‘As the BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg’s position is to supply our audiences with an neutral evaluation of key political developments, primarily based on her information and professional judgment, and she or he usually makes use of social media as a instrument in her each day work.

‘We do not think about that Laura was tweeting in defence of Dominic Cummings. Laura was merely reporting info from a supply, and we consider this was clearly acknowledged in her tweet.

‘A key a part of Laura’s job is to replicate views from many various events in any given information story, which she did all through her reporting and in her Twitter posts, throughout Friday night and the remainder of the weekend.

‘This was clearly an enormous information story that was unfolding shortly, and we consider Laura mirrored a number of totally different views, while additionally establishing the info and precisely reporting the numerous particulars of the story.’

It added: ‘BBC workers are all the time reminded by no means to current their very own private views on social media, throughout the fields during which they work. We’re comfortable that this wasn’t the case with Laura right here.’

The adjudication comes as BBC viewers known as for an Ofcom investigation after Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis final night time accused Boris Johnson of ‘blind loyalty’ to Dominic Cummings.

The host was accused of breaking BBC impartiality guidelines after she additionally acknowledged as undeniable fact that the Prime Minister’s adviser ‘broke the principles’ by taking the journey in March.

Kuenssberg had responded on to Daily Mirror political editor Pippa Crerar who first revealed Mr Cummings’s 260-mile journey from London to County Durham along with his household

Last December, the BBC’s Huw Edwards attacked the ‘relentlessly vitriolic’ criticism of the company after Jeremy Corbyn’s allies blamed it for Labour’s election defeat.

Mr Edwards, who hosted the BBC’s election protection, hit out at ‘appalling ranges’ of ‘poisonous cynicism’. It got here after Labour’s transport spokesman Andy McDonald stated the Corporation had ‘consciously’ performed a job within the get together’s defeat.

Kuenssberg was criticised through the election after incorrectly tweeting a Labour activist punched an adviser to Health Secretary Matt Hancock at a hospital.

Actor Mathew Horne, the star of BBC sitcom Gavin And Stacey was compelled to apologise after utilizing Twitter to name Kuenssberg a ‘disingenuous plopcarpet’.