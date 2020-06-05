BBC appoint Tim Davie as new director-general to replace Lord Hall

The BBC’s present director-general, Lord Hall, stated: “I’m delighted that Tim has been appointed as the next director-general. He is a fantastic leader. I wish him every success for the future. I know that the BBC is in safe hands.”

Davie comes from a business background, working at Procter & Gamble and PepsiCo earlier than becoming a member of the BBC as director of selling, communications and audiences in 2005.

“I have got quite a lot of commercial DNA in me,” he has stated.

He was director of audio and music on the BBC for 3 years earlier than shifting to BBC Worldwide, which later turned BBC Studios, liable for promoting the company’s exhibits world wide.

Lord Hall of Birkenhead stop the BBC in January after ministers threatened to appoint a Tory as the company’s subsequent chairman and undermine his licence price deal for the over-75s.

The director-general took employees abruptly when he introduced his choice to step down two years sooner than anticipated.

The 68-year-old stated he would depart in the summertime simply as the BBC implements its controversial coverage requiring greater than three million pensioners to pay the licence price.

Sir David Clementi, chairman of the BBC Board, stated: “Tim has a robust monitor report as the CEO of BBC Studios and is likely one of the most revered names within the trade. His management and expertise, each exterior the BBC and inside, will be sure that we’re properly positioned to meet the alternatives and challenges of the approaching years. Tim has an enthusiasm and power for reform, whereas holding expensive to the core mission of the BBC.

“We know that the trade is present process unprecedented change and the organisation faces important challenges as properly as alternatives. I’m assured that Tim is the fitting particular person to lead the BBC as it continues to reform and alter.

“My focus for the remainder of my own term as chairman, until February of next year, will be to ensure that there is a smooth and successful handover and that the BBC continues to serve audiences across the whole of the UK.”