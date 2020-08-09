BBC apologises over racial slur used in news report

Image copyright

BBC director general Tony Hall has actually apologised and stated an error was made after a news report consisting of a racial slur was relayed last month.

The N-word was used in complete in a report about a racially worsened attack in Bristol, broadcast by Points West and the BBC News Channel on 29 July.

The BBC at first defended the use of the slur after more than 18,600 complaints were made.

Lord Hall stated he now accepts the BBC must have taken a various technique.

On Saturday, BBC Radio 1Xtra DJ Sideman – genuine name David Whitely – stopped the station over the BBC’s usage of the N-word.

He stated “the action and the defence of the action feels like a slap in the face of our community”.

His actions were backed by a variety of political leaders and BBC personnel, who used assistance to the DJ.

In an e-mail, sent out to all BBC personnel, Lord Hall stated: “I recognise that we have ended up creating distress amongst many people.”

His declaration followed top-level conversations with BBC associates on Sunday early morning.

‘Mistake’

The Points West story explained an attack on