BAZZ WFDBELL1 Smart Home Wi-Fi Doorbell, HD Camera, Two-Way Audio, No Hub Required



Price: $79.99

Full home customization is at your fingertips with BAZZ Smart Home products! This Wi-Fi doorbell will be an essential part of your Smart Home solution. Featuring two-way audio and a high definition 1080p camera, this Smart Doorbell offers peace-of-mind and ultimate convenience. There is no hub required so the doorbell is truly “plug and play”. You can program the device to send notification to your smart phone or via e-mail and can access your device from anywhere in the world. Just download the free BAZZ Smart Home app and give yourself the gift of peace of mind!

CLEAR 1080P HD VIDEO CAMERA: See who’s at your door with our live crystal clear high definition video camera at the click of a button. Record and save footage with up to 128GB SD card storage (not included).

RESPOND TO VISITORS: See, hear, and, speak directly with people at your front door with our two way audio feature without having to open up your home.

GET REAL TIME ALERTS: Stay up to date at all times by receiving notifications whenever someone approaches your front door via our BAZZ companion app or via your personal email.

EASY INSTALLATION: Supports 12v wiring of your existing doorbell with installation hardware included. Your smart doorbell will be up in running in no time!