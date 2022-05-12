The meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia Ararat Mirzoyan, Jeyhun Bayramov and Sergey Lavrov has recently started in Dushanbe. In his opening remarks, Bayramov expressed hope that the demarcation process would be possible in the near future.

According to him, the meeting “is a good opportunity to discuss the progress they can make.” At the same time, he expressed regret that “so far no progress has been made in the opening of transport communications.”

“I know that contacts between partners continue. And I think that there is a good perspective, a good opportunity to achieve the result, to fully implement the trilateral announcements. Recently, we have had quite intensive contacts in terms of launching the process of demarcation of the state border. “I think there are good developments, understanding in terms of the composition and representation of the delimitation commissions, and I think it will be possible to at least start that process in the near future,” Bayramov said, assuring that they are ready to sign a peace agreement.

In his turn, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow is interested in raising the level of trust between the parties and creating conditions for a full-fledged Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement.

“We are interested in turning the South Caucasus into a zone of peaceful, sustainable development and prosperity,” Lavrov said. “I expect that today’s meeting will allow us to move in the direction outlined by our leaders.”

Prepared Victoria ANDREASYAN