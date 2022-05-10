Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov commented on the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Artsakh, emphasizing once again that they are temporarily stationed in those territories.

“Of course, from time to time some questions arise, mainly related to the presence of Armenian armed groups in the Karabakh region – illegal visits to those territories. In such cases, the issue is raised and discussed at both the peacekeeping command and other levels. “The Azerbaijani side is committed to resolving the issues in this area,” Bayramov said.

Prepared by Victoria ANDREASYAN