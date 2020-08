If Bayley gets her method, she might be strolling to the ring at WrestleMania 37 to the noises of Hayley Williams.

The SmackDown Women’s and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion received Williams’ blessing to use “Simmer” for her entrance at WrestleMania 37.

“You have our permission,” Williams stated throughout a current live stream.

“Simmer” is the launching solo single by Williams, who is likewise the prima donna for Paramore.