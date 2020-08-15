Bayern’s Kimmich ‘almost ashamed’ after scoring from Davies’ incredible assist in Barca rout

The Germany worldwide has actually offered complete credit to his team-mate for the Bundesliga clothing’s 5th objective versus the Spanish club

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich has actually confessed to being “almost ashamed” after scoring from Alphonso Davies’ incredible assist in the Champions League semi-finals.

Hansi Flick’s side reserved their location in the last 4 of this season’s competitors by beating Barcelona 8-2 in an exhilarating encounter in Lisbon on Friday night.

Bayern discovered themselves 4-1 up with just 31 minutes on the clock at Estadio da Luz, as a Thomas Muller brace and objectives from Ivan Perisic and Serge Gnabry left Barca, who scored an early equaliser through David Alaba’s regrettable own objective, on the edge of removal.

An outstanding Luis Suarez effort 10 minutes into the 2nd half provided the Blaugrana hope, which was cruelly rushed minutes later on when Kimmich tapped in from close quarters following a scintillating Davies diminish the left-wing.

The Canadian full-back avoided previous Arturo Vidal prior to quickly beating Nelson Semedo with a mix of rate and guile, and laid the ball on a plate for his associate to bring back Bayern’s three-goal benefit.

A Robert Lewandowski header and a late double from Barca loanee Philippe Coutinho versus his moms and dad club settled the scoring, as the German champs establish …