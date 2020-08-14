Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona score: Barca historically humiliated by Bayern in UEFA Champions League quarters

Bayern Munich are just one match away from competing for the Champions League trophy following a decisive 8-2 win against a toothless Barcelona side in the quarterfinals. They will face off the winner of Manchester City and Lyon for that very opportunity.

Five of the eventual 10 goals scored in this match were put into the back of the net in the first half of what looked to be an exciting opening to this game. Thomas Muller netted one for his side early, and Barcelona were able to equalize thanks to an absolute howler of an own goal from David Alaba. But that was the last bit of brilliance in the first half that would favor the La Liga side. A collection of three goals from Bayern Munich quickly followed.

It didn’t get any better in the second half as Bayern seemed to just toy with their prey in the final 45 minutes. Though Luis Suarez was able to pull one back, the German squad responded with four more goals of their own to dig their opponents deeper and deeper into the ground.

Here’s what to know and see from the dramatic 90 minutes:

Top plays

Gnabry’s powerful finish

It’ll be hard to pick just three top moments from a match that had a total of 10 goals, but let’s try it anyway. The first standout comes from this beautiful pass from Muller in the first half to Serge Gnabry, who was able to take the lob and fire his shot home for his team’s third goal of the match. Gnabry’s highlights, as always, are more impressive when given the context that this…