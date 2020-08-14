Bayern Munich score eight against Barcelona to advance to Champions League semifinals

Thomas Muller opened the scoring within 5 minutes for Bayern, prior to Austrian protector David Alaba sliced into his own web to level thescore

However, 3 objectives in 10 first-half minutes assisted Bayern assert its supremacy, with Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Muller’s 2nd extending its lead prior to the break.

In the 2nd half, Luis Suarez decreased the deficit for Barcelona however a mazy help from left-back Alphonso Davies for Joshua Kimmich to tap in, a Robert Lewandoski header and a late Philippe Coutinho double assisted Bayern development to the last 4, where it will deal with either Manchester City or Lyon who play Saturday night.