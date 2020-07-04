Bayern Munich remains on course for historic treble with German Cup win over Bayer Leverkusen

However, Leverkusen responded well early in the 2nd half and had a golden chance to halve the deficit through substitute Kevin Volland.

Moussa Diaby showed blistering pace to breeze past Alphonso Davies — widely considered the fastest player in German football — and put the ball on a plate for Volland, who totally miscued his effort and missed the shot completely.

It would end up being the decisive moment of the final, as Bayern went up one other end nearly immediately and put the overall game beyond doubt after having a nightmare moment for Lukas Hradecky saw the Leverkusen keeper fumble Robert Lewandowski’s shot in to his own net.

It would go down since the Polish striker’s goal — certainly not his prettiest — and took his total tally in this record-breaking season to 50.

Leverkusen did eventually get yourself a goal through Sven Bender, but it was little more than the usual consolation, as Lewandowski grabbed his 2nd of the overall game — and 51st in only 43 games this season — to make it 4-1 with less than a moment to play.

There was still time for the video assistant referee to get involved and then add extra drama after Davies was deemed to have handled the ball in the penalty area. Kai Havertz, one of the most exciting talents in world football, stepped as much as the spot and smashed the ball in to the top corner.

Havertz kicked the turf in frustration, once you know the goal was in vain and, nearly as a cruel joke, referee Tobias Welz blew the whistle for regular as soon as the ball had nestled at the back of the net.

Football has continued without fans for several weeks because the sport’s reunite across Europe following the coronavirus lockdown, nevertheless the absence of noise from the teams’ supporters make even an occasion such as this feel significantly hollow.

As the Bayern players lifted the trophy, their cries and shouts of joy could clearly be heard echoing around the empty stands of Berlin’s Olympiastadion.

With the Bundesliga title already wrapped up, Bayern is now two-thirds of how you can completing only the second treble in the club’s history.

Up next for the perennial German champion is the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Chelsea, with Bayern holding a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead following the first leg in London on February 25.

Bayern will now be one of the favorites to secure the Champions League title once the competition resumed in an altered format the following month. The remaining fixtures will undoubtedly be completed in August and certainly will take place over single-leg fits in Lisbon, Portugal.

For now, though, Bayern will celebrate its continued dominance of German football and its particular fifth domestic double within the last 10 seasons.