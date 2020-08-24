Bayern Munich has an exemplary philosophy – Gernot Rohr

The Super Eagles employer weighed in on the prepared for European last which was won by the German heavyweights

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr states Bayern Munich has an exemplary philosophy which other clubs around the world want to imitate on the back of winning their 6th European crown with a 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last on Sunday.

The Bavarian giants thrived thanks to French star Kingsley Coman’s 59th minute. It was a bitter blow for PSG who were reaching their very first last amongst Europe’s elite, parading a terrifying assaulting trio of Angel Di Maria, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

Rohr– who bet Bayern from 1972 to 1974 believes that such experience will assist PSG grow more powerful and provide a much better chance at raising the prize next time.

“Of course. Experience is very important. Hardly ever a club that arrived for the first time in the Champions League final has won the cup so it would have been a surprise for PSG,” Rohr informed France Bleu.

“And here too we needed to identify the supremacy ofBayern They are utilized to huge conferences. It is an extremely structured club, led by previous terrific gamers and still able to honour the old ones. I believe it’s a club thathas an exemplary philosophy Lots of clubs worldwide want to resemble …