Bayern Munich 5-0 Fortuna Dusseldorf: Robert Lewandowski scores twice in rout

Defender Benjamin Pavard (centre) has scored two objectives in 4 video games because the Bundesliga season resumed earlier this month

Robert Lewandowski scored twice towards Fortuna Dusseldorf to equal his most prolific season as Bayern Munich moved 10 factors clear on the prime.

Bayern have been 3-Zero up by half-time, Benjamin Pavard and Lewandowski scoring after Mathias Jorgensen’s personal purpose opened the scoring.

Poland ahead Lewandowski’s 43rd purpose in all competitions this marketing campaign made it 4-0 in a crushing win.

Teenager Alphonso Davies added the fifth with an outstanding particular person effort.

It would require an distinctive set of circumstances to disclaim Bayern an eighth successive Bundesliga title on the finish of June.

Second-placed Borussia Dortmund will lower Bayern’s result in seven factors with 5 video games remaining in the event that they win at backside membership Paderborn on Sunday (17:00 BST) however Bayern look as ruthless as ever.

This was their fourth straight victory because the Bundesliga season restarted earlier this month, they usually have scored 13 objectives and conceded simply two because the resumption of the marketing campaign.

There was a contact of fortune about their first purpose, Pavard’s try was going extensive when ex-Huddersfield defender Jorgensen diverted it over the road whereas trying to clear.

Pavard doubled the lead with a header from a nook, whereas Lewandowski began the transfer which ended with him making it 3-0.

Fortuna Dusseldorf have been unbeaten in their earlier six video games but Uwe Rosler’s aspect have been blown away, Lewandowski tapping residence the fourth earlier than the purpose of the sport.

Davies confirmed what an thrilling expertise he’s because the 19-year-old gained possession on the sting of Fortuna Dusseldorf’s penalty space earlier than going previous a few gamers to attain.