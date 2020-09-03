‘Bayern is my home’ – Liverpool target Thiago happy to stay put

The Spanish midfielder appears material to stay where is ought to a possible relocation to the Premier League stop working to materialise

Thiago Alcantara has actually stated that Bayern Munich is his house and he’s happy to still be contracted to the Champions League winners.

The 29- year- old’s future has actually been subject to extreme speculation over the previous month with Premier League champs Liverpool consistently related to a possible transfer.

Latest reports recommend Manchester United might likewise have an interest in the Spain global, who is contracted to Bayern up until 2021.

Despite playing in the Champions League last less than a fortnight back, Thiago played the complete 90 minutes on Thursday for Spain as they scored a late equaliser to draw 1- 1 with Germany in the UEFANations League

Speaking after the match, the midfielder was undoubtedly inquired about his future and though worrying he was concentrated on global task in the meantime, appeared to yield he ‘d be content to stay withMunich

“I only think about the game against Ukraine. Afterwards, we will see,” Thiago informed ZDF “Bayern is my home and I am happy to be there.”

Thiago, who signed up with Bayern from Barcelona in 2013, made 40 looks in all competitors for Hansi Flick’s side last season and was an essential part of their Champions League victory.

