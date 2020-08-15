Bayern boss Flick urges team to focus on end goal after thrashing Barcelona in the Champions League

The Bavarians boss spoke to the media following the unbelievable damage of the Blaugrana in the last 8

Bayern Munich head coach Hansi Flick declined to get brought away with his team’s sensational 8-2 demolition of Barcelona in the Champions League quarter-finals, firmly insisting there is still a lot of work to do.

Bayern embarrassed Lionel Messi’s Barca in Lisbon on Friday as the La Liga giants yielded 8 objectives in a video game for the very first time considering that 1946.

Flick’s Bayern– who led 4-1 at half-time– ran riot thanks to braces from Thomas Muller and Philippe Coutinho, while Robert Lewandowski, Ivan Perisic, Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich were likewise on target.

Bayern ended up being the initially team in Champions League history to score 8 objectives in a knockout match, and the initially in the European Cup considering that Real Madrid in 1990-91.

Flick, nevertheless, stayed grounded post-match as Bundesliga champions Bayern wait for either Manchester City or Lyon in the last 4.

“I think we can enjoy an excellent game from our team today,” Flick informed press reporters. “Of course we are thrilled with the method in which we have actually attained this 8:2.

“But all of us understand – and you might feel it in the cabin – that we still have a lot to do. We understand how quick that can occur in football. It is very important to look ahead to the next video game.

“Our …