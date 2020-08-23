Bayern beat PSG to win Champions League By Reuters

5/5 ©Reuters Champions League – Final – Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain



LISBON (Reuters) – Bayern Munich won the Champions League for a 6th time by beating Paris St Germain 1-0 in Sunday’s last thanks to an objective from previous PSG youth academy graduate Kingsley Coman.

France worldwide Coman appeared at the back post to look house a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 59th minute, finishing a sweeping relocation by Bayern, who till then had actually been the 2nd finest side on the pitch.

Coman’s strike penalized PSG’s profligacy in the very first half as Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both stopped working to beat Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer from close quarters while Angel di Maria and Ander Herrera likewise directly missed out on the target.

PSG replacement Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed out on 2 late chances to level for the French side, who are still waiting to win their very first Champions League title after billions of euros of financial investment from the Qatar royal household.