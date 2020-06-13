Bay Munich 2 – 1 M’gladbach

Bayern Munich moved to in just a win of the Bundesliga title as Leon Goretzka’s late strike earned a 2-1 victory over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday.

Goretzka converted Benjamin Pavard’s cross on 86 minutes to secure a 10th consecutive win for Hansi Flick’s side. An 11th away at Werder Bremen on Tuesday will confirm Bayern as champions for the eighth successive season.

Bayern looked on course for a frustrating draw against a battling Monchengladbach, despite being gifted the opening goal on 26 minutes when goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s wayward pass was converted by 19-year-old Joshua Zirkzee.

With strikers Robert Lewandowski and Thomas Muller suspended, the leaders came ultimately back the favour before half-time when Pavard turned the ball in to his own net, and they looked out of ideas because the clocked ticked down.

But Pavard made amends for their own goal with a brilliant cross in the closing stages that Goretzka dispatched to bring back Bayern’s seven-point lead at the summit and on the brink of glory.

Full report to follow…

What’s next?

Bayern can clinch the Bundesliga title away at Werder Bremen on Tuesday at 7.30pm, while Monchengladbach host Wolfsburg on Tuesday at 5.30pm.