Bay Munich 2 – 1 Frankfurt

Holders Bayern Munich remained on course for a domestic double after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the German Cup final for the third straight year.

Bayern will now play Bayer Leverkusen, who cruised past fourth-tier Saarbruecken 3-0 on Tuesday, in the last in Berlin on July 4.

Bayern, that have all but secured the Bundesliga title for an archive 30th time, are chasing a 20th German Cup crown and were unstoppable in the initial half.

An unmarked Ivan Perisic headed in a Thomas Mueller cross for the lead in the 14th minute and so they should have scored several more.

Perisic, Kingsley Coman and Robert Lewandowski then went close as the visitors were completely outclassed at the Allianz Arena.

Ivan Perisic opened the scoring for Bayern against Eintracht Frankfurt



Frankfurt, who beat Bayern in the 2018 final, arrived on the scene transformed following the break and snatched an equaliser through substitute Danny da Costa in the 69th minute.

However, Lewandowski scored the winner as Bayern hit straight back within 5 minutes later using their only real chance in the next half after confusion in the Frankfurt box and following a VAR review.