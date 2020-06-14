Bay Area Cops Sued for Excessive Force Caught on Video Against Two Black Men



Play video content

Daniel Horowitz/YouTube

The City of Richmond, CA and a handful of their police officers are increasingly being hauled in to court over an incident that reeks of police brutality … and it is all on video.

According to court docs — obtained by TMZ — two black men will sue the city, along side three to four cops who were involved with detaining and in the end arresting this business over a weed bust back in late April. The body cam video tells the story.

Per the lawsuits — filed by attorney Daniel Horowitz — Dejon Brown and Johnathan Spragan claim these were roughed up bad and wrongfully arrested for something they never needs to have been hassled for to start with.

Long story short … cops taken care of immediately a call for somebody sitting in a car and perhaps smoking weed in a residential neighbor hood, and when they arrived, they came with a number of squad cars … which was met with curious/outraged neighbors watching it unfold.



Play video content



Daniel Horowitz/YouTube

As the officers dealt with both men in the car, yet another man from the sidewalk starts to call them out for bothering them at all. He gets to a shouting match with one of the officers, ID’d in the suit as Ahmed Khalfan, and in the end turned his back on the officer.

Apparently, the cop didn’t that way — or what Dejon said — and proceeded to rush over and throw him on the floor as more of his fellow officers came up to help detain Dejon. We’re told Dejon’s brother, Dareron, tried pushing some of the officers off his brother, and ran away … which resulted in a brief chase and eventual tasing, all caught on camera.

Enter Johnathan, a bystander watching this all unfold, who tried intervening to deescalate the specific situation, per his attorney, Dan Horowitz. You can see what happened to him when he wouldn’t back down. He, too, was manhandled and arrested.

What’s crazy … before they jump on Johnathan, it is possible to hear a few cops apparently discussing what they could possibly arrest him for … and bring up maybe not wearing a mask.