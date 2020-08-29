Bautista Agut hits out at decision to close roof during Djokovic semi-final By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis: Western & Southern Open



(Reuters) – Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut has actually struck out at competition authorities for their decision to close the roof during the 2nd set of his semi-final defeat to Novak Djokovic on Friday in the Western & Southern Open in New York.

Bautista Agut won the opening set and had to do with to serve at 4-5 in the 2nd when organisers chose to close the roof of the Louis Armstrong arena during the changeover, preparing for rain.

The world number 12 lost his serve instantly as Djokovic drew level in the match and after that sculpted out a 4-6 6-4 7-6( 0) success to prevent a 3rd straight loss versus the Spaniard.

“Everybody knows that they could wait a little bit, no? It was an unfortunate decision,” the 32-year-old Bautista Agut informed press reporters. “It’s not the first time I disagree with Lars Graff (ATP supervisor). I think it was not great and it was 100% wrong.”

Bautista Agut stated the break disrupted his rhythm and he likewise had issues with his ball toss while serving in the very first video game under the closed roof.

“I totally disagree with the decision he took, and for sure it was not great because he broke my rhythm,” he stated. “So the roof break might wait a bit to end up the set due to the fact that to close the roof, it’s …