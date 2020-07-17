Battling wind and rustiness, Tiger Woods feels ‘good’ in return to action

Playing in his first competitive PGA Tour event since the Genesis Tournament in February, having less atmosphere proved the least of Woods’ dilemmas.

Despite having to battle those different elements, Woods said that he felt “good” after completing his round.

“It felt good. I was a little bit rusty but felt like overall it was a good start. It’s been a while since I’ve played. Got off to almost an ideal start and got a feel for the round early. I just didn’t make anything today. I had looks at birdies, but I really didn’t make much,” that he said a while later.

“I was very pleased the way I drove it, my feel for my irons. I just didn’t quite hit the putts hard enough. Most of my putts were dying, didn’t quite have enough oomph to it.”

A different atmosphere

While the reception that he might’ve normally got on the first tee was different, Woods did not let the not enough atmosphere show, birdying the initial hole.

“The energy wasn’t the same without the fans. That certainly was noticeable, mostly different,” said Woods, who has won this tournament a record five times.

“[But no] I definitely did not have any issue with energy and not having the fans’ reactions out there. I still felt the same eagerness, edginess, nerviness starting out, and it was good. It was a good feel. I have not felt this in some time.”

Woods’ round was not completely silent though. As his group — alongside major champions Rory McIlroy and Brooks Koepka — walked down the opening hole, some young fans voiced their support from over their fences.

A number of children — three that had painted their faces in tiger stripes — on the 11th hole stood on chairs to watch the group. They brandished an indication reading “Tiger’s Cub House” and chanted “Go Tiger!” — eliciting a smile and a wave from Woods.

Woods can break Sam Snead’s 55-year-old record of 82 PGA Tour wins if he wins this week.

He will have to catch Finau to declare that elusive 83rd win though. The American finished with seven birdies over his last 10 holes to close out with a six-under 66.

World number 1 McIlroy is four shots behind Finau, while U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland is just two off the lead.