Battling blight in Wilkes-Barre | wnep.com

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Members of the Wilkes-Barre Citizens Blight Committee cleaned up the debris from the demolition site on Warren Street.

The project has been in the works since January.

“It’s very encouraging because as our blight committee has been picking up litter all winter, we’re seeing the neighbors come out and just pitching right in,” said Gregory Griffin of the Wilkes Barre Citizens Blight Committee.

Griffin formed the committee with the goal of picking right on up litter.

It’s now grown into an endeavor to remove buildings that he says are a magnet for illegal dumping.

