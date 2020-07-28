Battleground strikes in Vintage Stakes at Goodwood | Racing News

Battleground revealed his competitors a tidy set of heels as he went out an excellent winner of the Veuve Clicquot Vintage Stakes at Goodwood.

Trained by Aidan O’Brien, Battleground is definitely reproduced to be a champ as the very first foal of Arc winner Found, by leading sire War Front.

After revealing boundless pledge when 5th on his launching in June, Battleground stepped up to declare the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot and he included a Group Two reward with the minimum of hassle on the Downs.

Sent off the 13 -8 preferred, Battleground was settled in behind the pace-setting set of Thunder Of Niagara and King Zain, racing 3 large in around 5th location up until Moore decided to kick on in between the 2- and three-furlong markers.

Battleground took a number of strides to start, however more than had the step of second-placed Devious Company, thriving by 2 lengths. Youth Spirit was an additional length and a quarter back in 3rd.

O’Brien stated: “We were extremely pleased with him at house and we simply believed it was a charming race for experience for him. The ground was beautiful and safe and I believe Ryan was extremely pleased with him.

“We would be believing his next run would be the National Stakes if whatever was well, however he’s a horse we have actually constantly enjoyed.

“He’s very genuine and a big, powerful horse and that’s the way she (Found) was as well.”

Battleground is 8-1 preferred for next year’s 2000 Guineas with Paddy Power, while Betway go 10 -1 about Newmarket and 16 -1 about the Derby.

O’Brien believes a mile will be his journey, including: “We believed he would be a miler most likely – he’s got speed, he’s a strong tourist and he is by War Front and out of Found, so we believed he ‘d get a mile.

“Obviously all our two-year-olds got a bit screwed up at the start of the season, then we needed to hurry a few of them to get to Ascot, so that wasn’t perfect.

“It’s very early for horses yet and an awful lot of horses will come out – some will improve, some will stand still and some will go back.”