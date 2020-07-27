Battleground ready for Goodwood test | Racing News

Royal Ascot hero Battleground puts his high track record on the line in the Veuve Clicquot Vintage Stakes at Goodwood on Tuesday.

As well as being a boy of American speedster War Front, Aidan O’Brien’s child is the very first foal out of the lawn’s dazzling racemare Found – best understood for winning the 2016 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

Despite completing a never-nearer 5th on his racecourse launching at Naas in early June, Battleground was a well-supported favourite for the Chesham Stakes 10 days later on – which self-confidence was validated with an emphatic triumph.

O’Brien stated: “He’s a huge, effective horse with a beautiful mind. He’s really straightforward and psychologically very simple – he hasn’t revealed any problems yet, either psychologically or physically.

“This will be another action in his life. Goodwood is undoubtedly an uncommon track, so ideally he’ll manage it – and if he does not, ideally he’ll gain from it.

“Found was an incredible mare – so difficult it was unbelievable. She was one filly who would lay her entire soul out for you every day and constantly the important things with her was not to let her do excessive.

“When she won the Arc, it was a day none of us will ever forget.”

Battleground will be a warm order to dispatch of 9 competitors at Group Two level on the Sussex Downs, with the basic probably set by the Tom Dascombe- trained Devious Company.

Following succeeding wins at Haydock in June, the Fast Company colt entered search of his hat-trick in the Superlative Stakes at Newmarket – and was far from disgraced in completing a clear 2nd to the interesting Master Of The Seas.

Dascombe stated: “He’s been a design of consistency actually. He’s won his maiden, he’s won his beginner providing weight away and I believed he ran actually well in the Superlative – completing 2nd to what is undoubtedly an excellent horse.

“He beat a great deal of other great horses that day and I believe Goodwood need to be great for him. He has a little experience now, having had the 3 runs. I would not wish to see excessive rain, however I’m quite positive he ‘d deal with most ground.

“On ranges, weights and procedures I believe we may have the whipping of the preferred on type, however undoubtedly Aidan O’Brien’s horses do tend to enhance a lot.

“I think we go there with a good, solid chance and if the O’Brien horse is better than us then he’ll beat us – it’s as simple as that.”

Other competitors consist of Roger Varian’s Dark Lion, the Mark Johnston- trained set of King Zain and Thunder Of Niagra and Gorytus from Richard Fahey’s lawn.