Battle to save school year after Government delays return

Government under fire for delaying return to school



Boris Johnson has been told with a senior Tory MP to set up a “national education army” to save the school year for hundreds of thousands of pupils. Robert Halfon, the Conservative chairman of the Commons education select committee, said the Prime Minister should fund a national initiative to throw open the doors of school gyms and church halls and hire retired teachers to limit the consequences of the lost schooltime for children, who he said had been “damaged” by the lockdown. It comes after the Government confirmed today it has been forced to row back on plans to get all primary school students back in classrooms before the summer holidays, with the Education Secretary admitting the disruption will require support for “a full year or more”. Sally Peck analyses how the Government has failed children and parents by not enacting a Nightingale-style plan for education. Telegraph readers have summed things up with typical clarity, with one writing: “This will impact children for the rest of their lives.”

Meanwhile, the latest official statistics show there have been more than 63,500 excess deaths in the united kingdom since the end of March. Epidemiologists say excess mortality – deaths from all causes that exceed the five-year average for enough time of year – is the better way of gauging the number to have died. In this evening’s Downing Street press conference, Business Secretary Alok Sharma unmasked another 286 people have died from Covid-19, taking the state UK death toll to 40,883. He also confirmed non-essential shops will have a way to reopen from Monday.

‘Rhodes, you’re next’: Protests over ‘colonialist’ statue

Police in Oxford must uphold what the law states by steering clear of the “desecration” of the Cecil Rhodes statue by Black Lives Matter demonstrators, Downing Street has suggested. A protest has got underway in the last hour in Oxford amid calls for its statue of Cecil Rhodes to be pulled down. An on line petition has gained a lot more than 9,000 signatures and urges Oriel College at the University of Oxford to take away the statue. Follow the latest from the protests here. It comes as London Mayor Sadiq Khan reveals the city’s landmarks will be reviewed to ensure they reflect the capital’s diversity after protesters tore down a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol. The review could extend to bodies such as the Tate galleries, named after the industrialist Henry Tate, who made his fortune as a sugar refiner. Alastair Sooke reveals how tearing down statues is nothing new. It comes since the family and friends of George Floyd – the person whose death sparked the wave of Black Lives Matter protests – gather in his hometown to pay their final respects. Follow the latest.

Epstein prosecutor made it ‘impossible’ for Andrew

The New York lawyer leading the Jeffrey Epstein investigation has made it “impossible” for the Duke of York to co-operate, sources have said. Escalating the extraordinary row between Prince Andrew and US attorney Geoffrey Berman, insiders today hit back at claims that the 60-year-old royal has “repeatedly declined” the FBI’s requests for an interview. It came after Mr Berman’s office issued a hard-hitting statement accusing Andrew of “falsely portraying himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate”. Meanwhile, the Charity Commission has ruled the Prince Andrew Charitable Trust breached charity law over £355,000 payments to a former trustee. Read on for details.

Madeleine McCann | Police are reviewing the disappearance of yet another German girl in light of the new Madeleine McCann suspect. Christian B, 43, was named a week ago as the latest suspect in the disappearance of the British three-year-old after she vanished while on holiday with her family in Portugal in 2007. Now police in a tiny German town have confirmed he is “under investigation” for the case of nine-year-old Peggy Knobloch from Bavaria. Read on for details.

Video: Are British zoos at risk of extinction after virus?



British zoos have warned they face permanent closure unless the Government reverses its decision to keep them shut as lockdown eases. There are 141 zoos and aquariums in the united kingdom, which attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year. Watch the video to find out how British zoos have been afflicted with the coronavirus pandemic.