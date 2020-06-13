Battle of the Barclays blondes at the centre of a £1.6billion legal battle

One was a refugee who else came to america without a penny with her name. The other a privately-educated past girlfriend of Prince Andrew.

Two women through very different skills — yet this week Diana Jenkins in addition to Amanda Staveley found by themselves at the heart of a legal showdown which is causing shockwaves across the City in addition to beyond.

That their own paths entered is because of a multi-billion-pound deal that will at the height of the 2008 financial crisis stored Barclays through collapse.

Working to be able to broker that will deal has been bank professional Roger ‘Big Dog’ Jenkins, a man as soon as paid £65 million for just two years’ job, and the Mayfair lender Miss Staveley.

But what recently emerged within the High Court usually are the immensely poisonous happenings behind the scenes — fuelled, simply, by envy over who was simply responsible for acquiring the money, Mr Jenkins’s wife or perhaps Miss Staveley.

Diana Jenkins (right) in addition to Amanda Staveley (left) usually are at the heart of a legal showdown which is causing shockwaves across the City in addition to beyond

Emails possess revealed that the banker has been furious that will 47-year-old Mrs Jenkins, a glamorous past model switched philanthropist, has not been given the credit the lady deserved with regard to bringing in the Middle Eastern investors at the rear of the billion-pound bailout.

He said that while the lady was dealt with like a ‘party girl’, Miss Staveley, furthermore 47, has been lauded on her behalf business perspicuity.

In an email to be able to a many other executive, Mr Jenkins stated his better half had ‘left me’ as the lady was ‘disgusted with the way I and the bank have dealt with her’.

He added: ‘My family has fallen apart … she has worked to build my brand with all these heavy hitters and … when it counted, nothing! Party girl … She now looks like Paris Hilton. She has two university degrees! Then Amanda gets all the limelight. It has devastated me today.’

The e mail, dated November 2, 2008, was directed just days after 64-year-old Mr Jenkins referred to Miss Staveley because ‘the tart’ within a call to a colleague, based on court documents. Another Barclays employer is said to possess called the girl a ‘foxy blonde’.

Details of the personal argument emerged because Miss Staveley accused Mr Jenkins of lying as an ingredient of a £1.6th billion deceit case within London’s High Court. She has said Barclays improperly pushed the girl firm PCP Capital out there of the lucrative package by offering magic formula fees some other investors.

Model Elle Macpherson went on getaway to Ibiza with lender executive Roger ‘Big Dog’ Jenkins, a person once compensated £65 , 000, 000 for two years’ work, in addition to her kids Aurelius in addition to Arpad

Barclays differences her state, calling that ‘opportunistic and speculative’.

During the past eight weeks, the opening salvos in the trial have served to be able to lift the lid upon the hidden dramas in addition to jealousies associated with brokering these kinds of a package.

Mr Jenkins, that has been found not guilty in the criminal tennis courts of wrongdoing related to the fundraising, considered his better half should get credit rating for preserving the lender because the lady helped earn a £4 billion investment decision from Qatar.

Mr Jenkins has been friends together with the Qatari prime ressortchef (umgangssprachlich), Sheikh Hamad, thanks to a simple intro from their wife, based on court documents.

Meanwhile, Miss Staveley got close contacts with a member of the Abu Dhabi regal family, which usually also spent billions.

But Mr Jenkins, who does go on currently Elle Macpherson after their marriage finished, was mad his then-wife’s role had not been recognised.

In a single error-strewn e mail, Mr Jenkins wrote: ‘Diana teed up Hamad thru his wife that’s how that began. His wife wished to be [in] Diana’s group of friends . . . she [Diana] has worked to develop my company with all these types of heavy hitters and got exactly what when it measured, nothing!’

The court circumstance centres upon Miss Staveley’s claims the lady had been basic to the deal. She said: ‘My approach to Barclays was not set up by Mr Jenkins’s wife or perhaps by Sheikh Hamad.’

Here The Daily Mail discloses the reports of the two solid women at the centre of exactly what would turn into one of the many controversial offers in financial history.

The Refugee and the Private Schoolgirl

Born Sanela Dijana Catic into a Bosnian Muslim family, Diana Jenkins was raised in a small smooth in Sarajevo, the girl of a retired economist. When conflict broke in 1992 the lady fled, strolling from Sarajevo to Croatia. Quite just how she arrived at Britain the following yr remains some thing of a mystery when she do she was included with hardly a penny with her name — so weak there were days and nights when the lady reportedly got nothing but a small pub of Toblerone.

Sir Elton John in addition to Diana Jenkins are seen with each other at The Hoping basis summer gathering in 2014

‘I barely spoke the language,’ she has stated. ‘I was walking the streets of London looking for something to eat, or any job.’ She worked because a cleanser, waitress in addition to babysitter, saving her funds to study company computing methods at City University, departing with a 2.just one degree within 2000. As well because a fresh life, the lady gave their self a fresh name — Diana. She was, the lady admits, very ambitious, recognizing she has been inspired because a youngster by the Dynasty series and wished to live life to be able to ‘the max’.

Staveley’s backdrop by contrast could not have been even more privileged — or more English. Her daddy Robert will be a rich landowner whilst mum Lynne is a former champ horsewoman.

The family’s wealth goes to the 16th hundred years when Henry VIII’s one time favourite, Cardinal Wolsey, provided them a plot of land at North Stainley in North Yorkshire. When she has been a lady, her moms and dads told her that will tradition determined her sibling would get the family’s considerable prosperity, while the girl role must be to marry directly into money. Instead, she decided to make it with regard to herself.

After boarding school, Amanda secured a place at St Catharine’s College, Cambridge, to read modern day languages.

But whenever her grand daddy died the lady abandoned the girl course in addition to decided to follow her interest for business. When she has been 23, the lady obtained a £180,000 loan to spread out a eating place called Stocks in the village of Bottisham, around Newmarket. Working there because chef in addition to waitress, virtually any shortfall within takings has been topped upward by the girl occasional are a design.

At the same amount of time she has been studying with regard to City examinations to become a financial advisor. Through the restaurant the lady got to understand Newmarket’s smooth racing fraternity — specifically Gulf vips who used English bloodstock.

Soon after, the lady launched the girl next profit-making venture, Queen.ton, a health club, health club, restaurant in addition to conference centre, in Cambridge Science Park. In 2000, aged merely 27, the lady was called Businesswoman of the Year.

Chance Encounters in addition to an ‘alpha female’

In 1999, Diana achieved her husband-to-be within a gym in the Barbican. He has been 16 yrs her older and segregated from their first better half. They hitched soon after and possess a boy and girl together. She would later on say: ‘It was perhaps more instant attraction for him than me. What people don’t understand is that will Roger to be real nobody whenever we met. He was not this specific very rich man.’

With the help of their new better half he shortly would be. Within a issue of yrs he would end up being the maximum paid person at the bank, working the legal but questionable tax prevention division at Barclays Capital. He and then went to mind the investment decision banking department in the Middle East. In the three years through 2004 he or she is said to possess earned £120 million.

The blend of their business perspicuity and the girl drive in addition to social expertise were a powerful combine. ‘We are very different people,’ Mr Jenkins says.

‘She’s definitely a good alpha woman. She allowed me to, nurtured myself and motivated me. There is no approach I would possess achieved the things i did within the City without the girl. Without the girl, I would end up being nothing.

‘Men don’t usually give credit rating to their spouses. I do. She didn’t cause me to feel. But the lady complemented myself. She launched me to be able to a particular social way of life.’ Indeed she do. And it had been she who else befriended the wife of Sheikh Hamad, introducing the couple with her husband whilst they were on vacation in Sardinia in 2007, thus seemingly paving the way for the 2008 package.

Amanda Staveley is seen appearing with footballer David Beckham

Like Jenkins, Staveley’s profile would certainly also be enhanced by a chance come across.

In 2001 Prince Andrew, because UK industry ambassador, frequented the Cambridge Science Park with King Abdullah of Jordan upon a fact-finding mission.

Staveley is at the PREMIUM meet-and-greet retinue and the girl good looks failed to go undetected by the Prince who else invited the girl out to meal the following day. Romance increased dramatically and she shortly became a regular visitor at Buckingham Palace, exactly where she has been introduced to older Royals which includes the Duke of Edinburgh.

It has been documented that Prince Andrew, or perhaps ‘babe’, because she referred to as him, covertly proposed with her in 2003 but, therefore the history goes, the lady turned him or her down due to the fact she sensed she would be unable to handle the media focus which would came with getting the 2nd Duchess of York. The decision sorely disappointed the girl parents. She would later on reveal it took the girl mother 36 months to get over the top of it.

Throughout her regal dalliance Staveley had managed her hyperlinks to the Middle East and by 2005 was working Dubai-based private equity finance company PCP Capital Partners, securing global deals with regard to clients within Qatar in addition to the UAE. In 2008 she brokered the £210 million purchase of Manchester City Football Club to be able to Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Mansour. At the same time the lady was loking for up for you to invest in a British lender.

Celebrity Friends And Living High Life

Jenkins’S little dark-colored book didn’t just include the figures of Middle Eastern vips.

Friends include George Clooney, Pamela Anderson, Elton John in addition to Cindy Crawford. It is suggested that will footballer Rio Ferdinand, motion picture director Guy Ritchie in addition to singer Justin Timberlake had been more than just ‘friends’ — promises she has within the earlier roundly refused.a speaker for Simmons & Simmons on Friday.

Top City lawyer will be caught upon Zoom stating financier Amanda Staveley will be ‘obviously lying’ in the girl High Court battle together with Barclays above £7billion deal A top town lawyer continues to be caught upon Zoom saying the lender Amanda Staveley is ‘obviously lying’ within her High Court battle with Barclays over a £7million package. The unnamed attorney’s comments had been accidentally broadcast after Ms Staveley’s 1st day within court with regard to cross-examination. The trial above her legal action against Barclays is being livestreamed. The incident – which is embarrassing for Simmons & Simmons who are acting for Barclays – highlights the problems of broadcasting legal proceedings online. Bloomberg reported that the lawyer had said Ms Staveley, 47, was ‘obviously lying’ when she was giving evidence. Ms Staveley says her private equity firm, PCP Capital Partners, was not treated fairly and is owed money for work it did setting up a Middle East investment deal with Barclays during the global financial crisis in 2008. Barclays bosses also labelled her a ‘foxy blonde’ and ‘the tart’, leading her to accuse executives at the bank of sexism and misogyny. The case has revealed also shone light on the extravagant lifestyles of the super–rich bankers at the heart of the financial crisis. Mr Justice Waksman described the remarks as ‘unpleasant’ and read a letter to the court from Colin Passmore, the law firm’s senior partner, who apologised for the comments. Mr Passmore said it was ‘made in a private Zoom meeting that was some-how broadcast into the courtroom and the live feed’. Mr Justice Waksman said that he was grateful to the members of the public who brought the matter to the attention of his clerk. The judge told Ms Staveley that ‘what has happened has absolutely no impact on the task of my assessment of your evidence’. A spokesman for Simmons & Simmons on Friday said: ‘We apologise to Ms Staveley and to the court.’

She and her husband have also been major philanthropists. The guest list for a soiree to raise £10 million for Darfur refugees included Matt Damon, Sir Michael Caine, Bono and Scarlett Johansson.

She also published a book, Room 23, in which she persuaded dozens of celebrities to pose in faintly saucy poses to raise money for one of her charitable foundations. It featured Sharon Stone trussed up in what looks like bondage gear and Minnie Driver eating hamburgers on the loo.

Homes included a Mayfair mansion and a clifftop estate overlooking Malibu beach.

Staveley, meanwhile, counts retail tycoon Sir Philip Green and Simon Cowell among her friends. With a £10 million Regency townhouse in Park Lane, London, and a home in Dubai, hers is a life of chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce Phantoms whisking her to top Mayfair restaurants, of private jets and super-yachts.

Despite once saying, ‘Whoever marries me would have to be a hell of a hero to put up with me and my life,’ she eventually found love, tying the knot with Iranian Mehrdad Ghodoussi, whom she got worked with at her company, in 2011.

Ghodoussi, two years her senior, proposed to her on Valentine’s Day at sunset on the dunes overlooking the Arabian Sea where they live in Dubai, presenting her with a giant ring of three baguette diamonds.

Their lavish wedding has been held at West Wycombe Park in Buckinghamshire, where guests included Tracey Emin, Katie Derham and Andrew Neil. Amanda’s dress was by Sarah Burton, who designed Kate Middleton’s wedding dress.

They had son Alexander in 2014. He was born prematurely after Amanda went into labour in a business meeting.

Where are they now?

In 2009 Jenkins and her husband separated, although the split was not made public for several years. Soon after she announced that she was leaving the UK to live full-time on the West Coast of the U.S. having become fed up with the ‘snobbery’ of London’s rich wives who, she said, viewed her as an ‘Eastern European mail-order bride’.

One day, at a charity gala, she recalled: ‘I looked around the room and thought: “What am I doing here with these people? I would rather be at home eating pizza in my pyjamas.” I felt really unfulfilled, empty, almost dirty.’

The couple divorced in 2012, with her reportedly receiving a £150 million pay out. The settlement saw the former Bosnian refugee joining her ex-husband among Britain’s wealthiest 500 individuals.

‘Will she take half my money? Of course,’ Mr Jenkins said at the time. ‘Without her, I would not have anything like the success I’ve had.’

Jenkins is behind a range of health drinks designed to promote fitness and wellbeing. They include NeuroBliss, NeuroSonic and NeuroGasm — the latter is apparently designed to leave you feeling ‘playful, passionate and satisfied’.

She furthermore funded the Sanela Diana Jenkins Human Rights Project at the University of California to advance the cause of human rights and international justice around the world. Home is a £100 million Malibu mansion overlooking the ocean.

As for Staveley, she and PCP are currently spearheading a Saudi-backed £300 million takeover bid for Newcastle United Football Club from owner Mike Ashley.

She is said by sources close to the girl to have £28 billion under management including wealthy investors in the Middle East, Far East in addition to the U.S., and countries’ sovereign wealth funds.

Now rated as one of the Middle East’s most powerful businesswomen, the girl worth is put at more than £100 million.

Of course, should her civil suit against Barclays prove successful, that will’s a figure that could increase substantially.