As a result of other large-scale investigative-judicial actions carried out in the Military Investigation Department of the RA Investigation Committee, especially in the Department of Investigation of Cases, the commander of the battalion N military unit of the RA Ministry of Defense was found guilty of negligence.

According to the factual data obtained during the investigation, after the aggressive war unleashed by the Republic of Azerbaijan against the Artsakh Republic, after the signing of a trilateral agreement on November 9, 2020, in the conditions of martial law declared by the RA Government on September 27, 2020, A. Responsibilities of the commander of the tank towers battalion of the N military unit of the Defense Army, according to the order received on December 12, 2020, he was stationed with his subordinate personnel at the intersection of Khtsaberd-Hin Tagher villages of the Hadrut region of the Artsakh Republic.

The next day, at around 11:00 am, in the mentioned area, the representatives of the enemy’s armed forces presented a demand to A.J., together with the subordinate personnel, to leave all the military bases until 5:00 pm on the same day. The latter reported about it to the superior command, in response to which he received an order to go to the circle defense with the staff of his subordinate battalion, to defend the military positions handed over to their protection, preventing the enemy from advancing.

However, on December 13, at around 12:00, after learning about the possible attack of the enemy, A.J. did not carry out the order given legally by his immediate superior. Positions ել retreat from the occupied landscape area.

Then, on the same day, at around 5:00 pm, the battalion chief of staff voluntarily left the battlefield, then ordered the subordinate platoon personnel to leave the battle positions at the precinct and retreat, which caused severe consequences for the defense of Khtsaberd village in Hadrut region of Artsakh Republic. և The village of Khtsaberd came under the control of the enemy.

In addition, before leaving for combat duty, A.J. received a work map depicting the location of the village of Khtsaberd in the Artsakh Republic containing official secrets, as well as an electronic media containing personalized information about the personnel of the tank tower battalion of the N military unit. In order to maintain the above-mentioned map, the electronic carrier, being obliged to keep them with him, showed a negligent attitude towards the service, as a result of which the mentioned information containing secret passed into the possession of the enemy.

With a combination of sufficient evidence obtained, A.J. was charged with Article 356, Part 3, Article 380, Part 1, and Article 376, Part 3 of the RA Criminal Code.

The preliminary investigation is over, և the criminal case was sent to the prosecuting prosecutor with an indictment.

Notification. A person suspected or accused of an alleged crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the procedure established by the RA Criminal Procedure Code by a court judgment that has entered into force.

REPUBLIC OF ARMENIA

INVESTIGATION COMMITTEE