Battaash team eye Goodwood | Racing News

Despite the Nunthorpe Stakes shaping up into a mouthwatering affair, connections of defending champion Battaash first have their sights set on a fourth successive victory in the King George Qatar Stakes at Goodwood.

Charlie Hills’ speedster has looked unbeatable on the Sussex Downs, with the downhill five-furlong track playing to his strengths.

However, there will be a lot of new challengers queuing as much as take him on at York, if, as many are expecting, he comes through Goodwood unscathed in a few days.

In recent days the three-year-olds A’Ali and Art Power have been confirmed for the Knavesmire – and you will find even juveniles of the calibre of Golden Pal, The Lir Jet and Frenetic set to make use of the huge weight allowance directed at two-year-olds.

“There’s been lots of talk about the Nunthorpe, but it’s Goodwood first,” said owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum’s racing manager, Angus Gold.

“Goodwood truly plays to his strengths down that hill. I don’t wish to jeopardise such a thing, but in previous years his speed has killed them off by halfway.

“If he is in good form he’s got to have every chance, demonstrably.

“Come the Nunthorpe it will be another challenge since it looks as though there could be a couple of two-year-olds in 2010 – but that is everything you do it for. It’s nice to have the problem to concern yourself with.

“We’ve had so much fun with this horse, he owes us nothing. He’s been a star, so we’ll take each race as it comes, hope he can win at Goodwood and then see if he is in good shape heading to York.”

In his younger days Battaash was prone to get upset and disappoint on the odd occasion, but he has seemingly mellowed with age and racing in today’s world is no disadvantage, as that he showed when winning the King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot.

“I’m not going to say racing behind closed doors makes all the difference, as he’s won in front of big crowds, but it’s not a negative for him,” said Gold, who added that no decision on a Breeders’ Cup bid has been made.

“We genuinely haven’t discussed the Breeders’ Cup yet, as with him we have to take one race at a time. For the last three years we’ve gone to France (for the Prix de l’Abbaye), he’s won it once, gone close once and then ran terribly last year, so we just have to see how he is,” that he said.

“If he is still in good form come the period of year, we can concern yourself with going abroad.

“He’s six, but from what we saw at Ascot he’s certainly not slowing down yet – he looked to have retained all his speed.”