Battaash fights off Que Amoro to land second Nunthorpe | Racing News

Battaash continued his dazzling running CV with a hard-fought success in defence of his Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes crown at York.

Charlie Hills’ speedster had to defy rain-softened ground which put hopes of improving the course record he set in 2015 off the program.

He likewise dealt with an all of a sudden stern obstacle from outsider Que Amoro, prior to getting strongly on top in the last furlong to land the chances as the 1-2 preferred and see off the 22-1 runner-up by a length.

Jockey Jim Crowley was topping an exceptional day in the saddle, finishing a four-timer in the very first 4 races – following the triumphes of Alfaatik, Enbihaar and Minzaal, all like Battaash for his kept owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

A relieved Hills provided credit to horse and jockey for finishing the job in hard conditions.

“Relief is the right word,” he informed ITV Racing.

“It’s difficult conditions out there. There’s an enormous tailwind, the ground is loose – and certainly not perfect for him.

“He had to knuckle down and get the job done- and he did that. All credit to everyone, and Jim rode him perfectly.”

Crowley included: “He’s a remarkable horse. We’re fortunate to have him about.

“He had to dig really deep. That horse was tough to pass. We went one hell of a gallop – there’s a tailwind, the wind is blowing …